Rudy Glynn Vrba
Lake Dallas City Council Place 1
Occupation: Attorney
Number of years in the city: 5 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the city and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge Lake Dallas currently faces is finding the right city manager. I will help solve that challenge by looking for key traits in the applicants that I have used when choosing employees in the past.
Some of these key traits are, in no particular order: leadership, humility, experience, fiscal responsibility, accountability and ethics.
As a defense attorney I routinely have to be able to read between the lines and parse out truths from untruths. I also have to investigate my cases, consider all the evidence, and think critically about the most effective course of action. In both my current and past jobs, I have hired, managed, developed, and even fired employees. I feel my experience in these areas will help to ensure we get the right person for the job, capitalize their strengths, improve their weakness, and make sure they remain accountable to the citizens of Lake Dallas.
If elected what would your budget priorities be?
My budget priorities would be to maintain a balanced budget and to reduce property tax rates at a rate comparable to the increase in property tax appraisals.
I would focus any additional funds the city receives (other than property taxes) on our roads and drainage. I think the key ways to lower people’s property tax obligation is to attract businesses and visitors that bring in sales tax revenue, and to increase the city’s property tax base by having properties that command a higher valuation. Overall our roads and drainage have been neglected for far too long and I feel a focus on those issues will attract the types of businesses and residents that will continue to improve the city. I fear if we fail to improve on these we will lose more long term residents as they sell their houses to investors to become rental properties.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I am a graduate of Lake Dallas High School, Class of ’99, and was involved in both FFA and the Rodeo Team. I moved around some for the next 20 years but lived in Lake Dallas for about 5 years before we moved in to our “forever home” in September of 2019. Since moving back in 2019 I have routinely attended council meetings and began serving on the Community Development Corporation as soon as I was eligible. I am also on the Parks Master Plan Committee.
Why should residents vote for you?
Like a lot of Lake Dallas residents, past and present, I truly am proud to be from here and love calling it home. When we were deciding where to build our house I knew I wanted to return to Lake Dallas, where we could raise our son to enjoy the small town atmosphere and all the benefits of living next to the lake. I am not leaving Lake Dallas any time soon, hopefully not for the rest of my life, and want to help Lake Dallas grow into its full potential so my son can be proud of where he is from and hopefully choose to raise his family here.
I promise to carefully deliberate on matters affecting the city, to make sure our tax dollars are used sparingly and to their full potential to make Lake Dallas the destination city of the Lake Cities. We can get there despite having to overcome years of neglect by past administrations, and I plan to help us achieve that vision by making sure we have the proper city management in place, keeping our ordinances simple but effective, and working to promote Lake Dallas as the place to live and play.
Anything else you would like to add?
I am very appreciative of everyone who helps to make Lake Dallas what it is. I would like to enhance our strengths and improve our weaknesses. I’ve learned more about what people want throughout this process and if elected I will serve in a manner that reflects the priorities of the citizens and makes them proud.
