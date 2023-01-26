Screen Shot 2023-01-26 at 3.15.47 PM.png

The Lions won their first 12 games of the season, capturing the 6-5A Division I championship along the way and Moody was one of the catalysts.

The district offensive most valuable player had 242 carries for 1,693 yards and 22 touchdowns, and he added 18 catches for 263 yards and a pair of scores.

Rick Rogers is the president & publisher of Star Local Media and its 14 print and digital local media publications. Email him at rrogers@starlocalmedia.com.

