Place 6
Co-Founder and Business Development, Pain Management of North Dallas
Years lived in Frisco: 5
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
The first action I hope to work on if elected is assisting the city in developing and leading a bold COVID-19 recovery plan as our community works through the physical, economic and emotional tolls of the pandemic. The city budget is going to be affected over the next 2-3 years as we see the trickle-down effects of businesses closing, workers losing jobs and homeowners and tenants being unable to make their monthly bills. We also know there will be long-term impacts on tourism, travel, retail and restaurant patronage – all sectors that Frisco relies upon for sales tax revenue. In addition to economic repercussions, we must be mindful of the impacts to community health, both physical and behavioral.
These issues cannot be tackled in silos, but will be solved through an interconnected approach, incorporating the Chamber of Commerce, our independent school district and higher education partners, our social services organizations and more.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
I do think the city is spending money in the right places. What I would like to change is how we respond when Frisco’s wise fiscal practices are routinely attacked by those with a political agenda who want to minimize and reduce the efficacy of our community. We have very innovative funding mechanisms within our city that we utilize alongside community partners like Denton and Collin counties, Frisco ISD, and our higher education partners. We need to stand firm together to reject the political posturing of those who want to defund our 4A and 4B development corporations, those who want to implement unions with collective bargaining rights and those in Austin who want to limit our city’s ability to plan properly for budgeting and spending.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
The only thing constant in Frisco is growth and change. What we must be able to do to handle the growth successfully is to ensure we are planning for infrastructure needs – not just now but 10 and 20 years from now. An economic concept called the “time value of money” assures that we will spend less today on certain structural investments than we will five or 10 years in the future. The key is striking a balance on funding these projects so that we aren’t asking present-day Frisco residents to pay too much for benefits they may never see.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
I think that everything we knew about traffic in Frisco nine months ago has clearly changed. COVID-19 has ensured that traffic patterns are constantly in flux as more people work from home and fewer people are traveling on main arteries to retail and tourism hubs. Even our school zone patterns have changed significantly in 2020. I think that our police department and traffic department are equipped with the right people and technology to be able to handle immediate needs as we come into the “new normal” after COVID-19, and I will support their efforts fully. I don’t believe that Frisco is the right city for a regional public transportation solution like DART, and I do believe that the private sector will continue to produce technology-driven solutions that will make future transportation planning look fundamentally different from what we have access to right now.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I have been an active volunteer since moving to Frisco. I currently serve as Chair of Frisco’s Social Services & Housing Board, as well as of the Frisco 2020 Census Committee. I was appointed to the Mayor’s Inclusion Committee in 2019. I serve on the Frisco Education Foundation Advisory Board as well as the FISD Student Health Advisory Council. I was an area captain for the North Texas COVID relief group and serve on multiple hospital and community health boards. I am a graduate of Leadership Frisco and was then appointed to the Leadership Frisco Advisory Council. I am a graduate of the Frisco Citizens Police Academy and a member of the Frisco Interfaith Alliance and Frisco Women’s League. My husband and I are members of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce, and we also serve and contribute regularly to the Frisco Police Officers Association and to area veterans’ groups.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
I feel that I bring new and relevant skills, kindness, integrity, honesty and problem-solving, which Frisco needs and deserves right now. I have a heart for service and volunteering and believe in investing in strong relationships with our community partners like Frisco ISD, First responders and the Chamber of Commerce. As a Collin County resident, I pay attention to the issues that face ALL of Frisco (not just the county in which I reside). I can connect with residents and listen to their needs. I have the pulse of the city because of that ability. I can and will represent all of Frisco—irrespective of partisan politics, which has no place at the local level. I also conducted some polling back in January 2020, and the results were clear that the incumbent was practically unknown and therefore had never connected with his constituents. Frisco deserves to be heard and included, and I am the right candidate to provide that pathway of inclusion.
