Sai Krishna

Place 6
Registered Nurse/Insurance Producer
Years lived in Frisco: 3
What is the most important issue facing the city, and how would you help solve it?
Developing and growing rapidly (6%-8%/year), Frisco has people arriving from virtually all over. The greatest challenge is increasing and equitably distributing the income that comes from an increasing citizenry wisely. Obviously, the first priority must be augmenting those services that preserve public safety and well-being such as the police, the fire department, an emergency preparation team and schools and ensuring that they serve people fairly and equitably. Doing this will require proper distribution of these resources and budgeting based on population distribution and density, determined by careful attention to city maps and statistics based on best projections and revised regularly. It will also be critical to get input from the people on their needs versus wants, perceptions of how well they’re currently served,and what they’ll need going forward, as even the most carefully developed plans can be ineffective without input from the people who will be affected by them.
Is the city spending money in the right places? Is there anything you would change?
Frisco is spending its money in appropriate places, but there exist important areas where the city could improve its allocation of resources. Currently Frisco has plans to create a library—an important and worthy amenity for any municipality, especially for place with a well-educated population that includes a high proportion of children. However, the current plans focus on establishing a single large library building. Putting city resources toward a series of smaller libraries across the different neighborhood as well as a mobile facility would be wiser. This would reduce the likelihood of overcrowding, save the time necessary to access a library, making them more convenient, and reduce wear and tear on a facility and on the means of transport used to access it. It would also reduce the possibility of the scourge of our times—mass shootings—and the need for expensive policing to protect against them.
Do you feel the city is developing at the right pace? What would you do to ensure the city can handle future growth?
Our city’s development, while proceeding quickly, is not in and of itself a cause for concern. However, that growth will require more amenities such as the libraries mentioned above. Similarly, efforts to meet the increasing population’s needs must be spread evenly among the city’s various neighborhoods. The parks and open spaces of many large cities such as Central Park in New York and Fairmont Park in Philadelphia are those municipalities’ pride and joy. Their establishment as their populations grew was prescient and a blessing for their inhabitants. There is no reason why Frisco cannot make similar decisions (on a smaller scale, of course) and develop more parks, setting aside green and recreational spaces. Now is the time, when the city has open spaces for which it has no particular plans, to dedicate as many of those spaces as possible to parks and protected green space for everyone to enjoy.
What are your ideas in addressing increased traffic in the city and the region?
Frisco is a fast-growing city, rapidly becoming more urban, with a young and affluent diversifying population. Nearly one-fourth of that population is school-age children. The city’s growth has inevitably increased traffic on its roads of all sizes, and controlling that traffic and ensuring the safety of those children who navigate it is among the most important issues facing the municipality. To minimize those children’s interactions with that traffic, I propose building pedestrian walkways over the most heavily trafficked streets, starting, of course, with a few at a time and applying the lessons learned from the earliest projects to later ones.
What's your history of community involvement in the city/area?
I am a nurse, and while I have lived in Frisco for only three years, during that time I have started an organization, MIECCA, to provide free transportation to and from local cancer treatment centers for chemotherapy patients. MIECCA was ready to begin operation earlier this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has put that temporarily on hold. During the previous 10 years when I lived in Pittsburgh, during the “H1N1” flu pandemic, I volunteered in the community to vaccinate people and worked at CIGNA motivating people to adopt healthier life styles. I come from a family with a tradition of giving back to its community in India (we built a hospital there and donated it to the community), and I have every expectation of continuing that tradition here in Frisco.
Why are you the best candidate for this position?
As a member of the Council, I will bring the city and its policies directly to the people at the subdivision level, involving them through information in any major and many minor decisions that the Council and the administration face. I will be the people’s voice in the City Council, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, providing information to keep our citizens informed about what’s happening here. To do this, I commit myself to walking the blocks of each neighborhood to understand specific concerns there and to having monthly informal coffee talks with residents in each subdivision to hear their concerns and any suggestions they have for improving city life. I make these commitments eagerly and will take them on with dedication and passion.
