*Sally Derrick
CFBISD School Board of Trustees
Registered nurse
Number of years in the district: Lifelong (42 years)
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge facing all Texas public school districts, including CFBISD, is school funding. There is no doubt that the pandemic has caused challenges statewide, but we must ensure our schools remain fully funded. The school board’s responsibility is to ensure fiscal accountability of all funds received from the state to confirm that we are meeting the needs of our students as well as the taxpayers. Our community deserves a dynamic school district that is providing robust education to all students. As a trustee, I will continue to advocate for the full funding of our schools and ensure that all dollars received are maximized for the greatest return on investment.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
With the 87th session currently taking place in Austin, it is a crucial time for Texas public schools. Funding our schools is critical in order for districts to respond to the learning losses of the pandemic. Federal funds, through COVID relief legislation, have been allocated to address the strain placed on our school districts, and we must advocate that those funds get passed down to the local level. School districts need these funds to address the learning losses, wraparound services to support student needs, as well as infrastructure needs that came out of the pandemic. We, also, need to ensure the continued funding of HB3 that was passed during the 86th Legislature. Texas public schools have always been there for our community in times of need, and it is now time that lawmakers support our schools.
What programs should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
With the gap created in learning due to COVID, our district must plan for an expansion in summer school offerings as well as plans to offer remediation to students after school hours. This year CFBISD will be expanding summer school across all 34 campuses. The gaps that were created as a result of the pandemic will take years to overcome, and as a board member, I will continue to fully support the district’s efforts to ensure that we are doing all we can to address the learning losses of this past year.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing and how would you address those?
Students in CFBISD, and across our state, are facing challenges in not only learning gaps but in obstacles outside our schools. As a district, we have to acknowledge that the stressors and trauma of the past year will impact our students for many years to come. In order to truly be successful in educating children, we must first address their social emotional needs. As a school board member, I fully support additional resources allocated for counseling services for both students and their families. As a district, we must make a commitment to our entire community that we will provide support for the long term.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
Careful planning and responsible allocation of all funds is crucial to ensure that the district is prepared for both known and unknown future needs. Over the past year, we experienced unexpected needs when our district had to purchase items to keep our campuses safe such as desk dividers, cleaning products and masks and gloves. With strategic and careful allocation of funds, we were able to respond to these needs without placing a strain on the district budget. As a school board trustee, I will continue to monitor our purchasing and fund balance to ensure that CFBISD remains a fiscally sound district moving forward.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I was first elected to the CFBISD School Board in 2018 where I currently serve as the vice president.
I have been actively engaged in the CFB community for the past 15 years. My civic involvement began in 2006 with the city of Farmers Branch where I served on the Community Watch Committee from 2006-2009. I then served on the Farmers Branch Library Board from 2009-2012 followed by the Family Advisory Board where I served as chair from 2012-2017. I also served on the city of Farmers Branch Charter Review Committee in 2017.
My involvement in CFBISD first began in 2009 when my oldest daughter started kindergarten at Janie Stark Elementary, and I joined the PTA as a board member. I, then, served as the PTA president at Janie Stark Elementary 2011-2012, 2012-2013 and 2014-2015. In 2016-2017 and 2017-2018, I served as the PTA president at Vivian Field Middle School. I received the Texas PTA Lifetime Membership Award in 2013.
In my community, I was a founding board member of the Firehouse Theatre where I focused on youth programming. Also, to support our neighborhood community, I am the coordinator of Valley View Estates.
Currently, I serve as the PTSA president at Newman Smith High School, where I am in my second term. I also currently serve as community organizer of the Farmers Branch July 4th Parade, a role I have held since 2006.
