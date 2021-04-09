Sam Wellington
Coppell ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7
Director of transformation
Number of years in the district: 8, but I had also lived here previously
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
I have two kids at CISD and care immensely about preserving the district’s excellence while recovering the budget deficit of over $7M.
CISD is currently experiencing a transition. It built an exceptional talent base and deployed outstanding programs while experiencing years of revenue growth as Coppell developed and grew. Currently, as most of Coppell is now built out, the revenue base is stabilizing yet costs are still increasing. This is a new phase requiring a different approach optimizing costs while continuing to be successful.
I am the director of transformation for a large aviation company and we, too, are facing challenges. Helping teams think out of the box, challenge processes, find efficiencies and save the most valuable programs is my job.
For CISD this translates to keeping key programs and instead finding savings in how we balance and distribute resources, programs and how we drive enrollment recovering revenue.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
CARES Act Funds – Unlike what was intended by the CARES Act, state education officials in Texas used its $1.27B share of what was intended to cover schools growing expenses with COVID to supplant rather than supplement funding. In general Austin has been shifting control constantly to a more centralized approach and the district has been suffering.
Charter schools – Different obligations are imposed on state and charter schools. These schools were conceptually created to offer choice to parents in failing districts and to challenge and improve education through innovative approaches. This has however evolved into entities partaking in fierce competition for students of all districts, while playing to a different set of rules. Despite the advantages they are granted, they suffer from higher staff turnover, and have not shown the widespread improvement they were expected to. For-profit EMOs (some listed in the NYSE) compete with public schools for students and funds; meanwhile, districts suffer to balance costs, enrollment and centralized state impositions and requirements.
Standardized testing – The state’s excessive emphasis on standardized testing is leading educators to feel pressured to teach to the test; this does not encourage creative thinking nor allow content delivery to be adapted to student needs by those closest to the students.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
I was schooled K-12 in a DLI program, earned an IB diploma in high school, and earned a Masters in Engineering degree in England making me appreciate what is on offer at CISD. The upcoming budget constraints will challenge cost drivers throughout the district and may thus challenge the perpetuity of key programs. Several of the projects that are currently being assessed to address this deficit would impact programs that I believe make Coppell ISD uniquely successful. I believe that the IB, DLI and New Tech High must be preserved in order to continue to deliver the quality of learning that the district is known for.
I understand the drive to study the possibility of a virtual academy. I believe out of the box thinking is to be encouraged and that ideas need to be assessed carefully as to their value to the students and the district, but now each concept that is brought on must also demonstrate that it is at least self-sustaining from its cost versus enrollment basis and that it will not diminish the sustainability of other areas of the district by cannibalizing enrollment. In this case, I am not yet so convinced.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
Post COVID schooling. Our educators have been asked to do their jobs in a way they were never trained for, and the entire system was asked to turn on a dime. Our educators should be applauded for their ability to recognize and adapt to a quickly evolving educational landscape. Further into the crisis the schools were given a new challenge to accommodate both students returning to class and catering to those who remained virtual, and again they delivered, and an entirely new way of delivering content emerged – much of which is very effective.
But this has led a lot of the learning to shift to device based, even for those in class, as teachers are balancing Virtual and face-to-face delivery.
Not all students adapted equally. As students return to schools, and educators identify gaps or losses, the schools and the district will have to assess and understand the needs, develop and deploy content that addresses these gaps. This will, again, be a team effort between the educators with their understanding of what their students need, and the board’s duty to empower the schools to deliver in a financially responsible manner.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
We have to recover attendance post COVID to assure we maximize our state funding revenue. But, for this we must understand the causes of departures; was this just COVID? Have we contacted parents of departing children to understand these causes? Are we addressing these?
But that isn’t all. The district’s growth patterns have changed, despite the recent redistricting there is still an imbalance in enrollments across the district. We must make sure we optimize the student/teacher ratios and the utilization of our school buildings as growth patterns shift to the south of the district while balancing the impact to our students and to our budget of potential additional bus distances. Schools, like any other operation have basic overheads that are not proportional to the population served. Operating too far below capacity at any school means additional cost per student.
We must assess how to transform the cost imbalance of Pre-K moving to full day into something we can capitalize on for students who do not currently qualify.
Can we use our unique programs to attract learners by a targeted expansion of Open Enrollment toward currently underutilized campuses only? This can bring additional state funding revenue with incoming students and help balance the overhead costs for the schools that are currently undersubscribed.
Finally, how can we use the balance of our Improvements budget, which has been so well administered to fund projects that lower operational cost – effectively transferring money from where we have it to where it is needed?
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I am fortunate to now have moved to a position with my company requiring dramatically less travel than ever before. In the past as I travelled around the Americas and Europe helping my company I was not able to commit to dedicating the time onsite that would have allowed me to help. I have finally reached a point where I can take what I have learned and use it to help this district that means so much to me.
