Sammy Isaiah
Carrollton City Council, Place 1
Actor
Number of years in the city: 35 years
What is the biggest challenge facing Carrollton, and how would you address it?
The transitioning of businesses reopening from the situation we are in caused by the pandemic. The biggest issue is to try to use the resources that our administration is currently offering to effectively and expeditiously help businesses reopen, to reinvigorate and revitalize our community.
What should be the priorities as Carrollton continues to redevelop?
Priorities should be public safety and helping small businesses re-open which will help get people back to work.
Public Safety: Carrollton is a very safe place to live, work and play. Carrollton was ranked at number 58 with a crime rating of 17.523. The study by the Texas Department of Safety from Feb. 12, 2020 listed the city of Carrollton as one of the Safest Cities in Texas in 2019 with the fourth lowest crime rate among its comparably-sized cities in North Texas.
An issue of concern is the high number of property crimes. The pandemic has lead to more idle time than usual and getting people back to work as soon as possible neighborhood watch groups and online communities such as NextDoor are good ways to keep neighbors in touch and informed could reduce the frequency of these incidents. Making sure citizens keep their garage doors shut, car doors locked, and windows locked will help as well.
Helping small businesses re-open: The pandemic and the recent freeze have caused small businesses to close and homes in need of repair. The city of Carrollton has access to funding from the government that can assist in the rebuilding of businesses and homes.
cityofcarrollton.com/business/carrollton-development
The challenge is navigating through these resources to find out what they actually mean in plain language. This is a tremendous opportunity to rebuild our community even stronger than before.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
The city is constantly being recognized nationwide for its efficient operations. However, I am a little troubled by the deficit. I would cut things that are a waste. For example construction is taking too long, draining money for no reason. Projects are taking too long and need to be speeded up. I would go in and find out what the problem is and work on solving it.
Are there any needs in the city not being met?
Yes, we do have more homeless people than we normally do. The pandemic has caused issues that need to be addressed which is understandable. I believe that Carrollton is doing much better than a lot of the cities in the Metroplex. To help solve this we could reach out to those individuals affected and find out what their needs and find solutions. Churches can definitely help with this as well.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I am not a career politician, but I have always been involved in community service, not just in Carrollton but in other states as well for years. I do not do this for accolades but this is just the kind of person I am. This is actually the reason that I am running. I am interested in an opportunity to server my community.
I have been an active member of Saint Catherine of Sienna Catholic Church for over 10 years.
Why should people vote for you?
I am not a career Politician so I am not influenced by any special interest groups. I don’t have an ambition to use this for my own personal gain. My intention is to make the community better. My whole interest here is to have a seat where the community can bring whatever issues they want through my seat. I am not part of the bureaucracy.
Anything else you would like to add?
I love Carrollton; it has been my home for over 35 years. I feel that I can bring a fresh perspective to the council and help make the city even better than it already is.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.