What are the most pressing issues facing the city, and how do you plan to address them?
As great as our city is we still have too many burdensome regulations that choke small business and I plan on going through them line by line. Our traffic congestion is also a huge problem and we need to employ more modern technology to relieve it.
How do you feel about the city’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic since its inception? How do you think it should respond to Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
I believe the city did very good considering this was an ever-evolving issue that we had never faced before. I thank Gov. Abbott for putting personal choice back to the community in his latest rescinding of the mandate.
What are your thoughts on the previous Plano Tomorrow plan and its surrounding controversy?
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
I believe the plan was not thought out well and was very wasteful of citizens hard earned tax money. We need responsible planning for suburban specific growth starting now.
My top priorities in office will include low taxes and fiscal responsibility, I will utilize my business experience to look for wastefulness and fat in our city budget so that our hard-working taxpayers get the most out of their hard-earned tax dollars.
