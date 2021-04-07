What are the most pressing issues facing the district, and how do you plan to address them?
Academic growth and the safety and well-being of our students and staff must be top priorities. We need to continue to enhance student learning with targeted resources and to expand our current offerings where practical. Allen ISD must continue to manage growth in a way that maintains the highest quality education opportunities for each student in the district. We recognize that this is an unusual school year, but we remain committed to supporting student learning, as well as safety. The situation with COVID-19 is continuously evolving, as are the district protocols and measures needed to keep students and staff safe. We tend to the well-being of staff through ensuring they have sufficient resources to do their jobs, fair compensation, and the fullest benefit support we can provide.
What is your opinion on Gov. Abbott’s recent executive order?
Allen ISD has taken guidelines from TEA, the state and CDC to determine the best processes to follow. Plans will remain flexible to accommodate potential changes and these procedures will be modified as needed. While it is not possible to eliminate all risk of furthering the spread of COVID-19, there are many steps we can take to reduce the risks significantly to students, teachers, staff and their families. Allen ISD has kept the spread very low and we must continue to do all that we can to finish the school year.
What all does the Board of Trustees owe to students, parents, faculty and staff, and what would you do to help fulfill these obligations? (If you're an incumbent, what have you already done to help fulfill them?)
The board must continue to focus on setting and sustaining strategic direction related to the district’s broader vision. We shall provide oversight regarding student academic growth and leadership for maximizing student performance. We will continue to focus on Allen ISD goals: a culture of excellence, future ready skills and empowered learning.
What do you identify as core competencies for you and your campaign?
As a trustee, I will continue to focus on building on the great foundation and traditions we have here in Allen, with specific focus on academic growth, strong educational environment, healthy finances and safe and secure schools. Allen ISD has outstanding parents, educators and administrators working hard to provide our students with the best possible education. My knowledge and experience will help me to provide leadership and build a vision all can share in.
