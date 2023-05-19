Head Shots - Seal

It was a year to remember for Prestonwood, which went undefeated on the season at 18-0-1 and captured a TAPPS state championship in thrilling fashion.

Scholl was voted to the TAPPS all-state first team following a junior year that produced 18 goals and six assists as part of a Lions' attack that outscored opponents, 77-8.

