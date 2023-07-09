Reedy Braden Hernandez.jpeg

The Lions made history in not only advancing past the second round of the playoffs for the first time ever, but ultimately making their way all the way to the state tournament.

Hernandez, the 9-5A offensive player of the year, posted a .417 batting average during district play, with three doubles, two triples, 15 stolen bases, 12 runs scored and a dozen runs batted in.

