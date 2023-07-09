Second Team: Braden Hernandez, Frisco Reedy, Jr., IF Jul 9, 2023 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! The Lions made history in not only advancing past the second round of the playoffs for the first time ever, but ultimately making their way all the way to the state tournament.Hernandez, the 9-5A offensive player of the year, posted a .417 batting average during district play, with three doubles, two triples, 15 stolen bases, 12 runs scored and a dozen runs batted in. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Baseball Games And Toys Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Former Hebron head football coach, Prestonwood senior AD Brian Brazil passes away Suspect surrenders to police after crashing stolen car in downtown Frisco Good Morning McKinney! Good Morning America shines light on McKinney, Texas Pay attention to those school zones in Frisco: Council approves updated school zones for upcoming school year McKinney detectives investigating fatal shooting Things to Do! Most Popular Sports Stories Cowboys Ex La'el: Cut Candidate? What Dallas Knew 'Real No. 2!' How New WR Changes Dak's Cowboys Offense Cowboys Sign Adrian Peterson? 'If God's Willing!' Crank it up: Former The Colony setter back to coach volleyball at alma mater Cowboys Ex Kitna's Son: Child Pornography Court Ruling Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads MCKINNEY WINE MERCHANT DART DUNGANS FLOORS POOR RICHARD'S CAFE CITY OF FRISCO FRISCO ROUGH RIDERS TEMPORARIES OF MCKIN ANTHALOGY Bulletin
