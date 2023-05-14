Second Team: Charli Harris, Frisco Independence, F, Fr. May 14, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! The Knights returned to the playoffs for the first time in four years and Harris played a key role in her inaugural high school campaign.The freshman wasted little time emerging as one of the top scoring threats in the area, as she tallied 22 goals and dished out 12 assists on her way to being selected to the 10-5A first team. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Plano Police Department responds to multiple weapons-threat reports affecting several Plano ISD campuses on Monday Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week Authorities still searching for gunman’s motive in Allen outlet mall shooting ‘This can’t be happening’: Allen becomes latest U.S. town to grapple with a mass shooting Mesquite News Roundup: Police respond to potential threat near Town East Things to Do! Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week UIL baseball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the area round Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Flower Mound's Mason Arnold UIL softball playoffs: See when and where local teams are playing in the regional quarterfinals Harris’ complete-game shutout, Cantrell’s home run spark Flower Mound in Game 1 Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads INTOUCH CREDIT UNION CITY OF CELINA INTOUCH CREDIT UNION BANK OZK WINCO FOODS BANK OZK POOR RICHARD'S CAFE BANK OZK Bulletin
