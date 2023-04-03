Second Team: Crislyn Rose, Sachse, Sr. Apr 3, 2023 6 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Rose made an instant impact as a freshman when she was named the district newcomer of the year and she continued to add to her high school legacy.That was the first of four consecutive superlative awards for Rose, who this past season was voted as the 9-6A offensive player of the year.Rose averaged 13.5 points and 3.5 rebounds per game, as the Mustangs claimed a share of the district title for the third time in her four years. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Things to Do! Most Popular Wait, is that Chevy Chase? Legendary actor visiting local Frisco businesses prior to Tuesday night show Frisco News Roundup: City shares Universal Theme Park traffic insight and more updates Otto Middle School responds to social media threat Plano police respond to a robbery, two burglaries and other crimes Get an update on major street projects in Celina Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week No letdown: Marcus cruises to 3-0 victory over Jesuit in area-round playoff Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Sachse's Cooper Tea Cowboys Trade For DeForest Buckner? 3 Problems Cowboys No Offer - and No 'Insult' - to Zeke Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads PET BAR INC FIRST UNITED BANK OZK TEMPORARIES OF MCKIN SAFE STEP WALK IN SHOWER BANK OZK CFBISD MERLE NORMAN Bulletin
