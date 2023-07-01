Second Team: Gabrielle Briones, North Mesquite, Sr., IF Jul 1, 2023 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! The Stallions enjoyed a resurgence during the past season, not only capturing their first playoff berth since 2018 but winning a share of the district championship for the first time since 2007.Briones was one of the top hitters in the area, as she ranked among the state leaders with a .667 batting average, 11 home runs, two triples, five doubles, 38 runs scored and 41 RBIs. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Baseball Sports Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular UPDATE: Police arrest husband in connection with wife's body found in Lake Lewisville Body discovered in Lake Lewisville UPDATE: Power restored to Coppell's Village Parkway Pump Station; boil water notice remains in effect until further notice Plano and The Colony Police Department investigates death of missing person Allen looks to make most of first full offseason under Wiginton Things to Do! Most Popular Sports Stories 'Disinterested' Cowboys Would Re-Sign Zeke in 1 Scenario Are Cowboys an NFC 'Big Dog'? Suzy Kolber Joins Steve Young, Todd McShay in ESPN Firings 'My Car's On Fire!' Fournette Survives Freak Accident ‘A Man’s Man’: Cowboys Draftee Scott Pelluer Dies Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads BANK OZK DUNGANS FLOORS COLLIN CORPORATE COLLEGE OMNI PGA FRISCO MCKINNEY WINE MERCHANT CHARLES SMITH FUNERA DALWORTH PEGGY'S BOOKKEEPING Bulletin
