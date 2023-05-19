Josten Watkins.png

Last year's all-area offensive player of the year impressed once again during a senior campaign that resulted in a trip to the regional semifinals.

Voted 11-4A MVP and TASCO all-state second team at forward, Watkins engineered the Celina offense once again to the tune of 15 goals and 13 assists.

