Second Team: Landon Karrh, Frisco, Jr., OF Jul 9, 2023 Karrh helped the Raccoons return to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and was one of several players who could have been recognized at multiple positions.The first-team all-district honoree went 7-2 with a 1.79 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 62.2 innings. He also hit .393 with nine doubles, three triples, 39 runs, 21 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.
