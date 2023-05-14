Sachse McKenna Moran.jpg

The Mustangs put together another solid campaign as they returned to the playoffs for the 14th consecutive season, where it dropped a 2-1 heartbreaker to Tyler Legacy in the opening round.

Moran was one of the catalysts in Sachse’s scoring production, as she accounted for 25 goals and a pair of assists on her way to being selected as the 9-6A co-offensive most valuable player.

