Nik Hamblin.png

Celina allowed just four goals in district play opposite six clean sheets, and Hamblin's play on that end of the pitch was a big reason why.

Tallying two assists for the season, Hamblin was voted as 11-4A's defensive player of the year and named to the TASCO all-state second team following the Bobcats' run to the regional semifinals.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments