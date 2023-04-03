Paris Bradley

Named the co-MVP of District 6-6A and an all-region selection, Bradley used a combination of good perimeter shooting and shiftiness to be a driving force to a district championship for Hebron.

Averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, Bradley had a knack for making timely baskets for a Lady Hawks team that finished the season as a regional quarterfinalist.

 

