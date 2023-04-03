Second Team: Paris Bradley, Hebron, Jr. Apr 3, 2023 10 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Support Local Reporting - Become a Star Supporter! Named the co-MVP of District 6-6A and an all-region selection, Bradley used a combination of good perimeter shooting and shiftiness to be a driving force to a district championship for Hebron.Averaging 14.8 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, Bradley had a knack for making timely baskets for a Lady Hawks team that finished the season as a regional quarterfinalist.With Bradley, junior forward Jordan Thomas and sophomore guard Sydnee Jones returning for the Lady Hawks next season, expect Hebron to again be a contender for the district title. You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Basketball Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Things to Do! Most Popular Wait, is that Chevy Chase? Legendary actor visiting local Frisco businesses prior to Tuesday night show Frisco News Roundup: City shares Universal Theme Park traffic insight and more updates Otto Middle School responds to social media threat Plano police respond to a robbery, two burglaries and other crimes Get an update on major street projects in Celina Most Popular Sports Stories Vote for Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week No letdown: Marcus cruises to 3-0 victory over Jesuit in area-round playoff Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week: Sachse's Cooper Tea Cowboys Trade For DeForest Buckner? 3 Problems Cowboys No Offer - and No 'Insult' - to Zeke Trending Recipes This Week's Print Ads FRISCO DENTISTRY FOR KIDS INTOUCH CREDIT UNION TEMPORARIES OF MCKIN BANK OZK COLONY AIR CONDITIONING ALLEN CHAMBER CITY OF COPPELL SIMPLEVET PET HOSPITAL Bulletin
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.