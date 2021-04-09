Sem Habtemariam
Carrollton City Council, Place 1
Sales/author
Number of years in the city: 21
What is the biggest challenge facing Carrollton, and how would you address it?
Carrollton must make a strategic decision that will have some serious ramifications for its future. Would it be a vibrant city of the future where people and businesses proudly call home?
The population has kept on growing and is becoming increasingly diverse where non-whites today make almost 60%. There are no empty spaces, and it can no longer be a sprawling suburbia.
Carrollton can be the Mecca of dinning and shopping, but this would require a new vision of development with a hybrid of multifamily housing and businesses; a transportation system that partners the private and public sector; green spaces that accommodate all and add aesthetics; green energy that would sustain growth of the future, and a law enforcement system that is inherently designed to prevent crimes and ensure safety of all its residents.
And the solution is always in promoting more democracy and not less of it.
What should be the priorities as Carrollton continues to redevelop?
Safety: Carrollton must be the safest city in the North Texas where all residents feel secure and safe in their homes, streets, and businesses. Law enforcement officials must work with the communities they serve, and the overriding goal should be to prevent crimes. No community should be afraid of law enforcement and a strong civilian oversight board will go a long way in alleviating the pain and suffering of our communities.
Promoting business: We must pursue new businesses, that pay livable wages, to call Carrollton home. Due to Carrollton’s prime location, it can be the Mecca of dinning and shopping. This is a source of revenue that Carrollton should not lose. A new vision of development is needed that partners the private and public sector. Keeping the revenue and reinvesting it in Carrollton.
Community life: People and businesses would not call Carrollton home if we do not promote an environment where businesses and communities thrive. Carrollton must be a city of choice where greenspaces, neighborhoods, parks, rails, roads, sidewalks are second to none. The diversity of our residents should be reflected in their government because diversity matters for its sake and for its effect.
Service and response time: Service and construction works is taking longer than what most residents would like. It is important that we find more efficient ways of responding to service requests and doing the actual work in timely manner without incurring unnecessary inconvenience to people and traffic.
Is the city spending money in the right areas? If not, what would you change?
In the overall allocations of the budget, I have not found much that raises eyebrows. There are few items that I would like to get more information on (more transparency) but the thing that is glaringly missing is the investment in the future of the city. The infrastructure expenditure is even mainly on repairs; but it is time we reimagine, redevelop, and revitalize the city and this would require a new thinking and vision. Several neighborhoods in the city seem to be stuck in the past and it is time we make a strategic investment in their revitalization and beautification. The piecemeal approach of revitalization that focuses on certain areas sends a discriminatory message that is upsetting some residents. We need to develop a citywide development plan that shows where Carrollton would be decades from now and execute the vision based on clearly spelled out priorities and budgetary restrictions.
Are there any needs in the city not being met?
Carrollton must find a niche of more revenues and this could be easily achieved if it uses its ideal location in the metroplex and make itself the Mecca of dining, shopping, and tourist destination. Towards this a new vision of development and revitalization is needed that puts a lot of premium on greenspaces, aesthetics and architecture that combine multifamily housing, businesses, hotels, and conference centers. Carrollton cannot afford to be left behind and it must compete with its sister cities to the north.
What is your history of involvement in the city?
I have lived in Carrollton for 21 years and it is in Carrollton that I raised my four children. My involvement with the city, for the most part, has been as a committed father who has put his children’s education as the front and center of his life and there is no doubt that this is and will be the biggest achievement of my life.
I have attended several meetings of civic boards and the council to learn more about the city and get engaged and even applied to serve in one of the boards. The pandemic put everything on hold and now, even though, we are not out of the wood yet, a modicum of normalcy is slowly returning, and I want to actively get involved and my candidacy for councilmember is the culmination of this desire. However, I have an intensive experience in the promotion of Human Rights and democracy in the Horn of Africa in general and Eritrea, in particular--a country of my origin.
Why should people vote for you?
Diversity matters. Carrollton reflects the changing demography in the state and the nation. We must find ways of bringing all communities to work together and it starts by having a council that reflects that diversity because diversity matters for its sake and for its effect. The city is about 33% Hispanic, 14% Asian, 8% African American and a small but no less significant who identify as other; but this diversity is not reflected in the council and other civic boards. The city must actively reach out to all these communities and get these communities be engaged in the governance of their city.
As a first-generation immigrant, I have moral compass anchored on sensitivity and respect for others, and I want to champion this policy because diversity matters.
Anything else you would like to add?
My international activism has taught many lessons that would make me an ideal ambassador for Carrollton as its newest councilmember.
In 2016, I was responsible for leading an initiative that led to the U.S. House Subcommittee Hearing on Eritrea on Human rights violations and the plight of refugees.
In 2008, I was part of a team of civic organization that collaborated with other human rights organizations for the United Nations' Universal Periodic Review (UPR) to hold its first session on Eritrea. This resulted eventually in the establishment of the Commission of Enquiry on Eritrea. Travelled to Geneva to make it happen.
I have served and still am serving in several nonprofit boards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.