The Redhawks found themselves in an unusual position last season after having missed out on the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Liberty had redemption on its mind and it got it, with Gildon leading the way. The Redhawks battled their way through a tough 10-5A field and finished the season with a 11-1 record, giving them their first district championship in three years. The senior captain, who recently signed to continue her playing career at Clemson, did a little of everything as she was voted as the 10-5A most valuable player. Gildon is one of the top setters in Texas, where she ranked among the state leaders with 1,206 assists, an average of 10.0 per set. In addition to directing the offense, she was one of the team’s top defenders, where she registered 391 digs, an average of 3.2 per set. Gildon also ranked among the team leaders with 36 blocks and 36 aces, and on top of all of that, she was an offensive threat at the net, where she recorded 168 kills. A good example of Gildon’s versatility came in the bi-district round against Frisco, which saw Liberty rally for a 24-26, 25-21, 25-21, 25-19 victory. In that match, Gildon tallied nine kills, nine digs and dished out 41 aces as the Redhawks were the only 10-5A team to advance out of the first round.
