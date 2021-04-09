Sheila Taylor
Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees, Place 2
CPA
Number of years in the district: 18 years
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
The biggest challenge facing the district is tied to funding. Our schools must do increasingly more with less. Funding impacts everything from classroom sizes, to teacher salaries, to increased programs including those that are committed to diversity and improving student hardships, to bridging the gap between our lower performing schools and higher performing ones, to supplemental meal programs, to improvements in mental health, to STEM expansion, to recruitment and retention of talent. We need to advocate better for our children in having the state fund more programs. We also need to figure out a way to send less money to the state in recapture because we need those funds in our district. We also must take a hard look at the budget to see where monies can be reallocated. And finally, we need to ask for voluntary community assistance for the schools that need the most help.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
We should hold the state’s feet to the fire when they mandate certain programs and ask them to back those mandates up with funding. We have got to figure out a way to send less money to the state in recapture because we need those funds for our own district. Those dollars are coming from our community and should be funding increased programming and capital expansion in LISD. We need a more robust program in place (along with increased funding) that supports the mental health of our students and our educators. We are advocates for all children in the district and per the website, legally responsible for the education of the children in the district. They are our future leaders. We must always remember that, first and foremost.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
The district should consider pursuing programs that assist with poverty and economic hardship concerns that our students in lower performing schools face. It is hard to focus on school when your basic needs are not met. I believe we do that through funding reallocation – send more funds where they are needed the most. We also reach out to our community for support. I think LISD has done a good job of adding cultural proficiency to its framework and hiring a diversity director. Now what are we going to do moving forward? We must expand what we are doing in that area, because our world is bigger than Texas. It is increasingly global, and the opportunities are limitless. We must equip our students with the tools to succeed and that includes developing a better understanding of diverse cultures, celebrating our diverse cultures, and building a more balanced world that benefits us all. I cannot think of anything I would eliminate, but those are certainly the hard questions the board will face when determining the framework of the district moving forward.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
Mental health continues to be a challenge, and increasingly so with COVID and the isolation and virtual learning environment that had to be implemented. Increased training for our educators and counselors is needed in this area, along with increased resources (materials, access to outside professionals, a reporting structure, and speakers). Like most districts, some of our children may be behind in learning, and we will have to tackle those issues possibly with summer school, added instructional minutes for the school day, increased homework, and additional reading and math assignments. I know my fifth-grader is cringing at my recommendations. Economic hardships are a challenge for some of our students at lower performing schools and we need to do a better job of bridging the gap – providing free meals, reduced and free aftercare, reduced and free pre-K for a larger population of students, community programs for families, and possibly additional education and/or job training options for parents.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
This is always a tough question, because no one is going to vote for anyone that says she is going to raise school taxes. As a CPA, I’d like to take a hard look at our budget to determine if there is any reallocation that can be done. Where there are shortfalls, I’d ask if we can get the community or local companies to help us – maybe they can sponsor a school, or a program, to step in and fill the need especially at our lower performing schools. I think it is going to take thinking outside the box and collaboration of the board, our schools and the community to figure out how to make the best investment in children. Ben Franklin said that an investment in education pays the best dividends. I am a product of such investment, growing up in “America’s Ethiopia” (Tunica, MS). Educators took a chance on me and taught me to dream bigger and that my opportunities were limitless with the right education. I want the same for every child in this district whether they grow up to run major companies, find the next vaccine, create their own businesses or learn important trades and skills that we need to continue to be the best in the world.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
I am a past PTA president, and I have served on the board of my local PTA for five of the six years my child has attended her school (a Title One school and STEM academy). I am a past classroom volunteer and a past “room mom.” I have served on the LISD School Health Advisory Council, where I have focused on mental health programs and anti-bullying. I am a member of Concerned Citizens and African American Parents (CCAAP). The organization regularly meets with the LISD Board to eradicate the achievement gap and increase opportunities for students of color in LISD. In closing, I am an advocate for all children. I realize LISD is diverse and spans 127 square miles serving over 50,000 students in 13 cities and towns. What works in one area or should be the focus in one area is not the same in another. Each zone in the district has unique needs. I want the opportunity to serve them all and be an important voice on the Board. My experience is steeped in board leadership, board service, fiscal responsibility, and strategic planning; more importantly, I listen to the concerns of stakeholders and ACT. I’m asking for your vote for LISD Board of Trustees, Place 2.
