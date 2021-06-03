Officers detained three individuals in relation to shooting off Interstate 635 and Town East Crossing at around 4:18 p.m. on Thursday.
The suspects names have not been released.
Investigators with the Mesquite Department Burglary and Theft Unit were in the area of Town East Mall conducting an investigation related to recent catalytic converter thefts. While at the location, officers heard multiple sounds of gunfire coming from the I-635 side of Town East Mall.
Officers quickly located two adult males and one adult female who were detained in relation to the shooting. A rifle and handgun were also recovered at the scene. The subjects were taken into custody and will be charged in relation to this incident.
Upon preliminary investigation, it appears that several individuals exchanged gunfire during an altercation. Several vehicles were struck in the parking lot area, but no injuries have been reported at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
