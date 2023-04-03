Raniyah Hunt

Hunt was instant offense off the bench for the Lady Lobos.

Little Elm had strength in numbers at the guard position, but Hunt’s 3-point shooting ignited big scoring runs for the Lady Lobos, as well as to create scoring opportunities for her Lobo teammates.

For continued news and coverage on the local sports scene, follow Matt Welch on Twitter. Email him with sports story suggestions at mwelch@starlocalmedia.com.

