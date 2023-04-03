Hunt was instant offense off the bench for the Lady Lobos.
Little Elm had strength in numbers at the guard position, but Hunt’s 3-point shooting ignited big scoring runs for the Lady Lobos, as well as to create scoring opportunities for her Lobo teammates.
Hunt finished third on the team in scoring at 5.8 points per game as a freshman despite missing several games because of shin splints.
Injuries didn’t derail her sophomore season. She increased her per-game average to 10.2 points per game and was one of three Lady Lobos to average in double figures per contest, along with sisters Amarchi Kimpson (19.5) and Shiloh Kimpson (12.7).
Hunt has created many memories for a Lobo program that has enjoyed two of its best seasons in program history under the direction of second-year head coach Ken Tutt, who has led Little Elm to two playoff appearances.
Perhaps the most memorable moment for Hunt came in a 65-52 win over Hebron in the regional quarterfinals. Hunt made four of six 3-pointers in the fourth quarter for Little Elm, which rallied from an eight-point deficit to clinch a berth in the Region I-6A Tournament.
Hunt, along with Shiloh Kimpson and Madison Martin, are part of a dynamic backcourt that will look to help lead Little Elm back to the regional tournament next season.
