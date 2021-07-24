Lewisville ISD announced Monday the appointment of Andrea Smith as the new principal of Degan Elementary.
Smith has served as principal for the past two years at Stewart’s Creek Elementary in LISD prior to the campus’ retirement in 2021.
Smith is entering her 26th year serving as an educator, and her 15th as part of the LISD family. She started her educational career in Garland ISD as the lead bilingual teacher at Freeman, Beaver and Hickman elementary schools. In 2007, she joined LISD as an assistant principal at Vickery, Creekside, and Central Elementary Schools, and served as the principal of LISD Summer School from 2012-2014 before joining the Stewart’s Creek Elementary community as principal in 2019.
Smith received her bachelor of arts in management and certificate in international business from Texas A&M University, a master of bilingual education from Southern Methodist University and will graduate this August with a doctor of educational leadership from Dallas Baptist University. Her certifications include principal (EC-12), general, bilingual and English as a Second Language-Spanish and elementary self-contained for grades early childhood to sixth grade.
