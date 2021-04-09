Sonal Tandale
Coppell ISD Board of Trustees, Place 7
IT project manager
Number of years in the district: 4
What is the biggest challenge facing the district and how would you help solve it?
Rank transparency is the biggest challenge at CISD. I believe non-disclosure of ranks to the students is discriminatory. I think the school district should involve and include students and also their parents in career decision making. Today's parents would like to see their children prioritize their education alongside personal social emotional metrics. In order to have more engaged students and parents, school districts like CISD should disclose all the ranks of the students. This transparency will allow students to make more informed educational choices. At the same time, school districts should include additional non-traditional curriculum to engage all cadres of students per their social emotional needs.
What are three priorities the board should advocate for from local lawmakers?
Here are top three priorities that the board should advocate for from local lawmakers.
- Maintaining or increasing current school funding.
- Adding required civics, and financial literacy courses to high school to ensure higher college readiness and workforce readiness.
- Barring students born male from competing in women’s sports.
What program(s) should the district consider pursuing, expanding or eliminating?
In terms of pursuing/expanding:
1. CISD should offer wide variety of extracurricular classes like orchestra or athletics,
2. The district should offer in-house training by hiring experienced tutors and prepare students for the SAT/ACT. While this investment causes a dent in the budget, but it will be a welcome expense line item, that will be supported by parents.
3. CISD should offer AP Capstone program. This is one of the main reason, why the high school parents choose to move in Frisco, Grapevine, and Lewisville ISD.
4. CISD has not kept up with the changing needs of students who would like to pursue a college major in Computer Science or multivariate math courses. Their courses need upgrade.
5. CISD should also expand on special need requirements students.
Above all, rank transparency is what I am going to insist on the most.
What are the biggest obstacles students are facing, and how would you address those?
CISD graduates about 900 high school students each year. Asian students form the largest demographic, followed by whites. The top 54 students (i.e. top 6%) gain automatic admission to UT Austin. So the competition amongst the students is fierce. The options to increase graduation rates, and to be able to strike a right balance between college readiness and workforce readiness here is my proposal for CISD.
1. CISD should have rank transparency,
2. Offer wide variety of subject’s extracurricular classes like orchestra or athletics
3. The district should offer in-house training by hiring experienced tutors and prepare students for the SAT/ACT. While this investment causes a dent in the budget, but it will be a welcome expense line item, that will be supported by parents.
4. CISD should offer AP Capstone program. This is one of the main reason, why the high school parents choose to move in Frisco, Grapevine, and Lewisville ISD.
5. CISD has not kept up with the changing needs of students who would like to pursue a college major in Computer Science or multivariate math courses. Their courses need upgrade.
6. CISD should expand and support, special needs program for the students. In the past few days, in several meetings parents has mentioned this to me. There is a lack of infrastructure on special needs education w.r.t curriculum and choices of optional.
7. If the above are well handled, the burden on economically dis-advantaged students can also be corrected.
What are your ideas to address the district’s budget issues?
I believe district has not made right choice on budget. We all know CISD has a deficit of $7M. I believe in fiscal responsibility. I believe that we need to address the situation and take steps to become better prepared for “rainy day” scenarios. There are proposals from the previous meetings that will aid in securing additional funds for the school district, one of them being – renting out school properties. While we cannot say how much feasible and viable of a solution this may be, in these COVID.
What is your history of involvement in the district?
None, in particular at district level, but whenever requested, I have participated. Currently I am involved actively with the Mockingbird Site-Based Decision Making Committee. I am vocal about issues and I do not shy away from talking about concerns or sharing my opinions. I am active church member and at every possible opportunity I am willing to help and work with students, teachers, administrative staff and meet their needs, as requested.
I am not an incumbent, therefore I don't have schools assigned to me. But post my assignment my stand is going to be based on my beliefs. I believe that the educational journey should be both enjoyable and productive. We are all unique, with our own special gifts, and there is no such thing as a “perfect person.” I value working at the grassroots level with parents and teachers for the benefit of our schools and the community overall. I am passionate about the issues that impact our schools and community and am ready to roll up my sleeves and do the hard work of gaining consensus on issues.
I will take necessary steps, to help students who are falling behind. I may start with additional communication with parents and engage teachers for additional support.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.