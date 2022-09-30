Howdy partners! Save big at the 2022 State Fair of Texas with Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA)! We’re offering fair-goers one free DCTA regional pass when you purchase a State Fair of Texas ticket from us for $20.50.
This Texas-sized deal can be purchased online at DCTAdeal.net for mail delivery or at our Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) for immediate pickup. DCTA’s fair ticket combo deal is not available for purchase on the GoPass mobile app and cannot be combined with other transit fare and State Fair of Texas ticket reduction options.
GET THE SCOOP ON DCTA’S TICKET COMBO DEAL
Below are helpful tips fair-goers should know about for our State Fair of Texas ticket combo deal:
• DCTA’s State Fair of Texas ticket combo is available for purchase starting Monday, September 26, both online and at the DDTC. Tickets will be sold through Monday, October 17 at DCTAdeal.net and Saturday, October 22 at the DDTC while supplies last. If purchased online, it will take three to five business days for mailing. (PLEASE NOTE: DCTA’s State Fair of Texas ticket combo deal will not be available for purchase online after Monday, October 17).
• A State Fair of Texas ticket must be purchased for $20.50 to receive one free DCTA regional pass during the fair.
• The free DCTA regional pass is valid for travel on DCTA Monday through Sunday (no Sunday A-train service) and on DART Monday through Sunday.
• The promotion is valid for one DCTA regional pass only and is not valid with any other agency fares, passes, promotions or discounts.
• No refunds or exchanges will be given for DCTA’s State Fair of Texas ticket combo deal.
How to Validate/Use DCTA Fare
To validate your DCTA regional pass prior to boarding, punch a hole in the paper pass to mark the month and day of travel and present validated fare to A-train conductor or fare inspector when asked for your ticket.
PUT YOUR STATE FAIR FUN ON THE FAST TRACK WITH DCTA’S ONLINE PLANNING TOOLKIT
Take advantage of our online planning toolkit for detailed fair transit travel information, rider tips, State Fair information and more. Our online toolkit is your one-stop-shop for all your State Fair of Texas needs!
During the fair, we will operate regular A-train service and parking is free at all DCTA A-train stations. You can also ride GoZone on-demand rideshare service for fast, affordable rides to get to the A-train stations during your fair travel. Fair-goers can board the A-train at any of our five train stations (DDTC, MedPark, Highland Village/Lewisville Lake, Old Town and Hebron), transfer to the DART Green Line at Trinity Mills and have front door service to Fair Park at either the MLK or Fair Park station. As a reminder, the A-train does not meet every DART Green Line train.
Ride GoZone to catch our A-train to the Trinity Mills station and connect seamlessly to Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) Green Line all the way to the fair gates. Since GoZone operates on Sundays, you can #RideDCTA on Sunday for a fun day at the State Fair of Texas!
For more information about DCTA’s State Fair of Texas ticket combo deal and online planning toolkit, visit DCTAdeal.net.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.