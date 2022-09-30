300x250_Digital 1.png

Howdy partners! Save big at the 2022 State Fair of Texas with Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA)! We’re offering fair-goers one free DCTA regional pass when you purchase a State Fair of Texas ticket from us for $20.50.

This Texas-sized deal can be purchased online at DCTAdeal.net for mail delivery or at our Downtown Denton Transit Center (DDTC) for immediate pickup. DCTA’s fair ticket combo deal is not available for purchase on the GoPass mobile app and cannot be combined with other transit fare and State Fair of Texas ticket reduction options.

