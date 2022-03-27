 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
sponsored
| Advertising Content

North Texas Institute for Clinical Research needs migraine patients ages 12-17 for clinical trial

The North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache in Frisco is actively recruiting migraine patients ages 12-17 for a new clinical research study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of an investigational migraine treatment in adolescents. The World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses and occurs in approximately four to 11 percent of elementary school-aged children and eight to 15 percent of high school-aged adolescents. This multicenter, placebo controlled, Phase 3 clinical trial is studying rimegepant as an investigational acute treatment.

NTINH - George R. Nissan

George R. Nissan, DO, clinical research recruitment specialist at North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache.

“Migraine can be debilitating in adolescents, but often goes undiagnosed because they have a more difficult time understanding and expressing their pain,” said George R. Nissan, DO, clinical research recruitment specialist at North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache. “Limited treatment options for migraine are available for adolescents today. Rimegepant has shown effectiveness as an acute treatment in adults with migraine, and we are hopeful it will also help adolescents get relief and return more quickly to their daily life.”

Clinicians at the Frisco North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache are now seeking eligible participants for the study. To enroll, participants must be between age 12 and 17, have at least one migraine per month, and have at least a six-month history of migraine. For more information about participating in the study at North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache, call 972-403-8184 ext 1215 or visit www.pediatricmigrainestudy.com.

Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 3.08.02 PM.png

Clinical Trial Details

North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache is one of more than 90 sites in the U.S. participating in the study. The study is sponsored by New Haven-based Biohaven Pharmaceuticals. The study will enroll approximately 1,200 participants between the ages of 12 and 17 who will receive rimegepant or placebo for the investigational treatment of up to two migraine attacks of moderate to severe intensity. The effectiveness of rimegepant compared to placebo will be measured by freedom from pain at two hours post-dose.

Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 3.08.13 PM.png

About Migraine in Adolescents

Migraine is a debilitating neurological disease. In younger individuals, usually those under 15 years of age, migraine attacks may be bi-lateral (felt on both sides of the head) or unilateral (felt on only one side of the head) and may be non-throbbing. The child may look ill and pale, may feel dizzy, have blurred vision, and fever. Nausea and vomiting are frequent, particularly in young children (defined as seven years of age). Individuals with migraine tend to avoid light (photophobia), noise (phonophobia), strong odors, and movement.

Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 3.08.19 PM.png

About North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache

North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache is a rapidly-evolving Neurology and Migraine Headache Relief practice with locations in both Plano and Frisco, Texas. The practice strives to encompass patients' individual needs with a comprehensive and individualized approach, emphasizing accessibility and incorporating ancillary services.

Sponsored by Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Star Local Media

Allen American

Carrollton Leader

Celina Record

Coppell Gazette

Flower Mound Leader

Frisco Enterprise

Lake Cities Sun

Lewisville Leader

Little Elm Journal

McKinney Courier Gazette

MesquiteNews

Plano Star Courier

Rowlett Lakeshore Times

The Colony Courier Leader

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK