North Texas Institute for Clinical Research needs migraine patients ages 12-17 for clinical trial

The North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache in Frisco is actively recruiting migraine patients ages 12-17 for a new clinical research study evaluating the safety and effectiveness of an investigational migraine treatment in adolescents. The World Health Organization classifies migraine as one of the 10 most disabling medical illnesses and occurs in approximately four to 11 percent of elementary school-aged children and eight to 15 percent of high school-aged adolescents. This multicenter, placebo controlled, Phase 3 clinical trial is studying rimegepant as an investigational acute treatment.
“Migraine can be debilitating in adolescents, but often goes undiagnosed because they have a more difficult time understanding and expressing their pain,” said George R. Nissan, DO, clinical research recruitment specialist at North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache. “Limited treatment options for migraine are available for adolescents today. Rimegepant has shown effectiveness as an acute treatment in adults with migraine, and we are hopeful it will also help adolescents get relief and return more quickly to their daily life.”
Clinicians at the Frisco North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache are now seeking eligible participants for the study. To enroll, participants must be between age 12 and 17, have at least one migraine per month, and have at least a six-month history of migraine. For more information about participating in the study at North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache, call 972-403-8184 ext 1215 or visit www.pediatricmigrainestudy.com.
Clinical Trial Details
North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache is one of more than 90 sites in the U.S. participating in the study. The study is sponsored by New Haven-based Biohaven Pharmaceuticals. The study will enroll approximately 1,200 participants between the ages of 12 and 17 who will receive rimegepant or placebo for the investigational treatment of up to two migraine attacks of moderate to severe intensity. The effectiveness of rimegepant compared to placebo will be measured by freedom from pain at two hours post-dose.
About Migraine in Adolescents
Migraine is a debilitating neurological disease. In younger individuals, usually those under 15 years of age, migraine attacks may be bi-lateral (felt on both sides of the head) or unilateral (felt on only one side of the head) and may be non-throbbing. The child may look ill and pale, may feel dizzy, have blurred vision, and fever. Nausea and vomiting are frequent, particularly in young children (defined as seven years of age). Individuals with migraine tend to avoid light (photophobia), noise (phonophobia), strong odors, and movement.
About North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache
North Texas Institute of Neurology and Headache is a rapidly-evolving Neurology and Migraine Headache Relief practice with locations in both Plano and Frisco, Texas. The practice strives to encompass patients' individual needs with a comprehensive and individualized approach, emphasizing accessibility and incorporating ancillary services.
Sponsored by Biohaven Pharmaceuticals