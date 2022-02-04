2021 Star Local Media All-Area Football Team
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) will suspend all rail and bus services beginning noon today through noon Sunday.
This story has been updated with new information as it was made available.
Multiple North Texas cities are reporting issues with downed tree limbs from heavy ice; here’s what you should know
After ice and snow blanketed Texas communities, including those in Collin County, visions of frozen trees weighed down by ice have prompted some cities to give out extra warnings.
All city of Lewisville facilities will be closed due to hazardous road conditions expected to continue through the day, the city announced.
Celina ISD has announced that it will be closed for the remainder of the week. School will resume Monday, the district stated.
As rain and oncoming winter weather began to blanket Frisco and surrounding north Texas, Frisco firefighters were on the job at one Frisco home.
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) suspended rail operations Thursday through Sunday afternoon.
Sales tax revenue in The Colony grew by 26.7% between 2020 and 2021.
Coppell ISD students are competing with students across other area districts to raise the most community awareness about public health.
The following warming stations will be operational this week:
Due to inclement weather, Rowlett offices and facilities including City Hall, the Rowlett Public Library, the Rowlett Community Centre, Rowlett Animal Shelter, Municipal Court, and Community Development are closed Thursday.
