The 2020-21 high school sports year was rife with challenges for The Colony and from navigating athletics during the COVID-19 pandemic to acclimating to a revamped district landscape as part of 10-5A and 5-5A Division I.
The result was another year of quality athletics from several of the most prominent programs in the state.
Star Local Media will reflect on what lies in store for The Colony and neighboring schools in its districts for the 2021-22 school year.
1. What volleyball teams in District 10-5A can contend for the district title?
When it comes to high school volleyball in Texas, Lovejoy is at the top of the list.
The eight-time state champion Lady Leopards must replace six players who signed to play indoor volleyball or beach volleyball in college, including first-team All-American outside hitter Cecilia Bramschreiber (signed with TCU) and third-team All-American libero Callie Kemohah (signed with Oklahoma). But the team will return first-team All-American setter Averi Carlson (committed to Baylor), as well as Pepperdine pledge Rosemary Archer, Boston College commit Grace Milliken and UT-San Antonio pledge Ava Camacho.
Lovejoy will also have a new head coach. Lovejoy alum Natalie Puckett takes over for Ryan Mitchell, who left in May to become the head coach at Plano Prestonwood Christian.
Don’t count out McKinney North.
The Lady Bulldogs made history last season by advancing to their first-ever regional final. Entering the 2020 season, North had just a single postseason win under their belts – dating all the way back in 2013.
Although the Lady Bulldogs lost one of their best all-around players from last year’s squad in middle blocker Nylah Encalade to graduation, North returns junior setter Lily Nicholson, senior Sydney Huck, senior Arri Fields, junior Natalie Hughes and junior Tinley Merder. Huck led the Lady Bulldogs with 286 kills last season, while Merder dug out 605 balls.
One team that could make a push up the district standings is The Colony.
The Lady Cougars didn’t have any seniors on last year’s team and head coach Rachel Buckley, who is entering her second season at the helm, had her squad in a battle for a playoff spot until the very end.
Junior setter Sophia Smith was named the district’s newcomer of the year for the 2020 season. She totaled 291 assists, 116 digs and 23 kills. Junior libero Kacie Rangel earned a selection onto the all-district first team a year ago. She finished with 218 digs, 18 service aces and 37 assists.
2. What football teams can contend for the District 5-5A Division I title?
Denton Ryan ran the table in dominating fashion last year to win its first state title since 2002. The Raiders went 15-0 with only one game decided by less than 10 points.
Ryan must replace 42 touchdown passes by quarterback Seth Henigan (Memphis signee), 944 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns by Ke’ori Hicks, and more than 2,300 receiving yards between Texas signee Ja’tavion Sanders and Oklahoma signee Billy Bowman.
But the Raiders have proven experience returning this season. Junior running back Kalib Hicks (838 yards, five touchdowns) has offers from Missouri, SMU, TCU and Wisconsin. Junior slot receiver Jordyn Bailey (510 receiving yards, seven TDs) was offered by Texas Tech on July 28. Senior defensive tackle Mason Davis (four sacks, 15 tackles for loss) is an Army commit.
Lone Star was the only team in 5-5A Division I that posed a serious challenge to Ryan. The lone loss for the Rangers in district play last season was a 35-21 setback to the Raiders. Lone Star won every other district game by at least 30 points.
With senior quarterback Garret Rangel (Oklahoma State commit) back for his third season under center, expect Lone Star to contend for the district title. And the Rangers’ leading receiver from a year ago, senior Ashton Jeanty (1,199 total yards, 15 total TDs), is back with the team. He has 12 college offers, including Air Force, Army, Boise State, New Mexico, North Texas and Tulsa.
The Colony has the potential to break out this season. The Cougars return 16 starters off a team that went 5-3 last season and missed out on the playoffs on a coin flip.
Senior Shafiq Taylor was a first-team all-district performer last year at both wide receiver and defensive back. Taylor is one of three returning all-district selections on defense for The Colony, along with senior defensive end Colby Cox and senior outside linebacker Khylon Whitehurst.
