For high school football teams that didn’t have spring practices, they were allowed to hold their first practice of the fall on Monday. Little Elm is grateful to have that extra week of practice to prepare for its Aug. 26 season opener at Arlington Bowie.
When former North Garland coach Joe Castillo was hired as Little Elm’s next head coach May 13, it came just six days before the last day of the 2021-22 school year.
It was a coaching staff that was already in transition.
Former head coach Kendrick Brown stepped down in April after eight seasons to accept the role as Little Elm ISD associate athletic director. He was one of several coaches that took on another role in the district or accepted a job elsewhere.
So, with a new coaching staff on board and players needing guidance in regards to summer skills and strength and conditioning workouts, Castillo and his coaching staff sat down with their team for at least two consecutive days to lay out the direction of the program.
During their first meet-and-greet, junior quarterback Kellen Tasby said that Castillo laid out five major rules for the team going forward: have integrity, be disciplined, work hard, be respectful and give maximum effort.
Tasby said having those meetings really helped to bring immediate stability and a voice for the program.
"These coaches have done a great job of coming in and getting everything settled, because in the spring, there was a lot of commotion, especially with a lot of coaches leaving,” said Franklyn Johnson, senior wide receiver/cornerback/backup quarterback. “We couldn't do a lot in the spring because of a lack of coaches. There would be just two coaches a day sometimes. We would do a lot of lifting, but a lot of people had to step up and be leaders."
Johnson committed to Boise State on June 23 and has been recruited to play cornerback for the Broncos. He will be a two-way player for the Lobos this season at wide receiver and cornerback while serving as the backup quarterback to Tasby.
"Boise is a special place, and especially with how the defense has been in the past years and the position that I'm trying to play in college, I thought that was going to suit me best,” Johnson said. “When I went there on my official visit, I loved it. My momma loved it. My little brother loved it. It felt like home. The coaches were genuine and they had good purpose about what they were trying to do."
Johnson’s athleticism will come in handy as he has the speed to break one for a touchdown. He is one of several players looking to fill a big void at wide-out after the Lobos lost a huge senior class to graduation — a list that includes Dylan Evans, Josh Joseph, Vashawn Thomas and Walter Roddy-White.
Tasby is entering his first season as Little Elm’s starting quarterback, taking over for John Mateer, who set the school record in passing yards in each of the last two seasons. The Lobos’ new signal-caller transferred to Little Elm from Frisco Lone Star last year.
"It inspired me watching John play,” Tasby said. “It showed me what I can live up to. I've got a lot of weight on my shoulders, especially coming after a guy like John because he did so well last year. He put up a lot of numbers. That's motivation for me."
The Lobos are implementing a new offense this season, switching from a fast-paced offense in the past to one that is based on time of possession. Tasby hopes to receive a jersey with the No. 10 on it in honor of former Texas and Tennessee Titans quarterback Vince Young.
"I watched him growing up playing for Texas,” Tasby said. “I cherish every second that I have because when I go onto the field, I wear No. 10 because of him.”
Tasby will hand the ball off to two proven junior running backs Semaj Jordan-Rector and Jaydon Perine, while also trying to build instant rapport with wide-outs Johnson and senior Chase Davis. Davis, like Johnson, is a Division I recruit at defensive back. Davis gave a verbal commitment to Arizona State on June 24.
"I went up there for a visit in June and loved the campus and loved the coaching staff,” Davis said. “They're going to be losing a lot of seniors after this year, so I'm going to have a great chance to play next year."
The secondary, like last season, should be a major strength for Little Elm.
The Lobos have produced several Division I prospects in the secondary over the last few seasons, including Terrance Brooks, Keyshon Mills and Ryan Watts. Brooks and Watts are both playing for Texas, while Mills is entering his freshman season at Colorado. Joining Johnson in the back end will be junior Prince Ijioma.
And just like how Little Elm’s coaching staff has undergone a major overhaul this summer, so has its defensive scheme.
"It's a lot different than how it was last year,” Davis said. “Last year, it was a lot of man coverage and a lot of blitzing with the linebackers. It's a lot of coverage this year and the safeties are going to come down and hit the wide receivers. I feel like it's going to be really good."
