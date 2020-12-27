With the book about to close on 2020, it’s time to look back on the year that was in The Colony-area athletics.
This year was like no other in recent memory, with high school sports around the country feeling the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the trying year, which included the cancellation of numerous UIL sports in the spring and the week-to-week uncertainties that plagued teams in the fall, The Colony still managed to turn in its share of highlight moments.
The Colony Courier-Leader sports staff has compiled its top 10 sports stories of the year, starting with the first half of that lineup.
6. Cougars spring upset of Reedy, force coin flip
Needing to defeat Frisco Reedy by at least 17 points to have a chance to make the playoffs as the fourth seed in District 5-5A Division I, The Colony hit that number on the dot.
The Colony (5-3 overall, 4-2 district) defeated Reedy, 31-14, but lost to Frisco Wakeland on a coin flip.
It wasn’t without trying and the Cougars pulled off the feat despite having a three-week layoff because of COVID-19 precautions within their program.
The Cougars went up 17-0 with 3:13 left in the first half when Kamden Wesley scored on a run up middle.
Reedy got as close as 17-14 after a 9-yard touchdown reception by Kaleb Smith with just five minutes left in the third quarter, but a 63-yard catch-and-run for a score by senior Benji Nelson and a 53-yard touchdown catch by junior Shafiq Taylor late in the third quarter put The Colony ahead 31-14.
“I’m very proud of our team and the effort put forth tonight against a very good Reedy team,” said Rudy Rangel, The Colony head coach. “We have 17 new starters this season, including 12 sophomores and one freshman.”
7. Girls soccer posts 11-game unbeaten streak
Heading into the 2020 season, The Colony head coach Tommy Ray knew there could be some difficulties because of the youth, but he saw what this team was capable of accomplishing once everything came together.
Growing pains happened early on against a difficult schedule, dropping each of the first three games and four of the first five – including a 3-1 loss to a Grapevine team that finished the season ranked No. 9 in Texas by TopDrawerSoccer.com on a day that saw all three of The Colony’s goalies get hurt as a field player needed to step up in front of the net.
The Lady Cougars immediately came back with a 3-2 victory over Arlington Martin to begin a four-game winning streak and turn the tide into what would be a fantastic campaign.
The Colony wound up beating Colleyville Heritage a few days later. Then it took down McKinney North. Then it came out victorious over Lovejoy, which was the moment this group knew special things were happening.
That stretch of games catapulted an 11-match unbeaten streak that spanned more than a month all the way from Jan. 11 to Feb. 21, with that defeat on a late February night coming to Little Elm.
8. Boys soccer earns third straight playoff berth
For three straight years, the Cougars have now etched their names into the playoffs, and although there was no shot of making a run because of the ongoing health crisis, head coach Lee Weddall knows just what this squad did accomplish during an impressive run to a top-four spot in District 8-5A.
A loaded senior class of eight players that finished in second place in 8-5A departed, including three district superlatives – the 8-5A offensive player of the year, the utility player of the year and the midfielder of the year – along with a crop of four players along who combined for 44 goals and 28 assists.
Turn to 2020, and it was not the same offensive firepower that The Colony boasted last year and many of Weddall’s teams have featured at both the high school and club level, yet they found different ways to win, especially as the season rolled on into the second half of district play.
Following a 2-2-2 record through the first half of the 8-5A gauntlet, the Cougars went 3-1-1 over the final five games – the only loss coming to undefeated back-to-back district champion Lake Dallas – with the final two games featuring 1-0 victories.
9. Buckley takes over volleyball program
For 21 years, The Colony’s volleyball team had been used to one voice.
Terri Harrod led the Lady Cougars to 20 playoffs appearances and the team’s lone appearance in the state tournament in 2010, but she has since retired from coaching. That left big shoes for The Colony to have to fill.
Rachel Buckley was hired as the new head volleyball coach on April 24, bringing in a leader with ties to the school district herself and a wealth of championship experience on her resume.
Buckley spent the past four years as an assistant at Hebron, where she also graduated and won a state title, with one as a volunteer and the next three as an official assistant. She also played collegiately at North Carolina State until 2014.
Nothing could prepare Buckley for her new role. She was hired a month into the pandemic and wasn’t allowed to meet her players in person until June, when the UIL allowed voluntary strength and conditioning workouts to resume. And she inherited a roster without a senior and had only a couple of players with previous varsity experience.
Buckley and her Lady Cougars worked through that adversity to position themselves for a run at a playoff run. Although The Colony fell short of that goal, the future appears to be bright for the Lady Cougars.
10. Boys basketball finishes as district runner-up
Led by 8-5A MVP Keith Miller III, The Colony boys basketball team placed second in the district and the Cougars qualified for the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
Miller III, who is now catching footballs for the Colorado Buffaloes’ football team, averaged 16 points, seven rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal per game in his final season in a Cougar uniform.
Tay Mosher, an East Carolina signee, was a first-team selection after recording 12 points, six rebounds and two assists per game.
Caden Sclafani, a Chadron State College pledge, cracked the second team list and provided a glimpse into the future of The Colony basketball alongside Mosher. Sclafani averaged six points, three rebounds and one assist.
Sclafani helped the Cougars to get off to a 14-1 start and The Colony went on to finish with a record of 24-10 – the third consecutive season of at least 20 wins for the Cougars, who have totaled 79 wins since the 2017-18 campaign.
