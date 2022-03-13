On the day before The Colony boys basketball team played Frisco Memorial in a Region II-5A bi-district playoff that was played at McKinney Boyd, senior Grayson Ryan was on his cell phone talking with his sister, Kennedy.
Kennedy told Grayson, “See you spring break.”
Little did Grayson know that Kennedy was going to drive from Lubbock, where she is a student at Texas Tech, to McKinney to watch Grayson play and her father, Cleve, coach the Cougars in their Feb. 22 playoff game. Cleve’s wife, Stephanie, was also in attendance.
“I was too focused on the game,” Grayson said. “I didn't realize it until after the game. It was pretty cool because she surprised me.”
For Cleve and Grayson, their focus throughout the afternoon and evening was about the game. Grayson’s 18th birthday was coming up within two weeks of the start of the playoffs. But they had already planned for months of the possibility of having that celebration delayed due to the potential of a long playoff run.
They were looking to help lead the Cougars to their first playoff win since the 2018-19 season. Grayson didn’t want that night to become his last in a Cougar uniform. Nor did he want it to be the final time that he would get to be coached by his father.
Growing up, Cleve coached Grayson in baseball, basketball and football. Cleve had a similar experience as a youth. His father, Billy, gave up his coaching career to coach Cleve in many sports, including baseball, basketball and football.
Billy, who won four district coach of the year honors while coaching high school football in Denton ISD, passed away in 1987, and the high school that bears his name – Denton Ryan – opened its doors in 1991.
“He gave up his coaching career to coach me in all of my sports for me and my sister,” Cleve said. “I didn't appreciate it as much as I do know.”
When Grayson was 6 years old, he traveled with his father and the Cougars to the 2010 Class 4A state tournament at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin. The Colony was making an appearance in the state semifinals, and Grayson was in attendance as he watched his father coach the Cougars.
Cleve still has a picture in which Grayson is pictured with players on that team. And while The Colony lost 106-76 to state champion Houston Yates in the semifinals, it served as the start of friendships between Grayson and several players on that team – ones that have continued to last to this very day.
A banner commemorating the 2010 team hangs in the rafters of Tommy Thomas Gymnasium.
“Seeing my dad’s name on the banners is pretty cool to me,” Grayson said. “It’s awesome to continue to still see it up there.”
Despite his father and grandfather being heavily involved in sports, Grayson was never pressured to try it out for himself. But he grew to love basketball. He had a Nerf basketball hoop that he hung on his bedroom door.
“It's something that I picked up on my own,” Grayson said. “If it was forced, I would tell you. I was around it so much that I'd see the guys play and realize that I want to play, too."
Cleve was happy to see Grayson do an activity that added value to his life.
“He had a second-story room,” Cleve said. “You can hear him jumping around. It was a good crazy for me. At least he was up there shooting hoops.”
Grayson spent the first two years of his high school career playing for The Colony’s freshman and junior varsity teams. And while Cleve wasn’t Grayson’s head coach at that time, he was always giving tips to Grayson on how to approach the game.
"He's always been a guy that's preached to me about the mental side of basketball,” Grayson said. “He's got me to be focused mentally and keep my head in the game and that's more important than some other aspects."
One of the proudest moments that the Ryan family had came during Grayson’s freshman year.
For the only time in their lives, Grayson, Kennedy and Cleve were all in action Dec. 18, 2018. And those basketball games were played at the school that bears Billy Ryan’s name – one that is inscribed on Denton Ryan’s basketball court. Cleve coached the Cougar boys’ varsity team that night. Kennedy, a senior at the time, played for the Lady Cougar varsity squad, and Grayson was on The Colony freshman boys team.
“That was a fun experience for me,” Grayson said.
Grayson was elevated to the Cougars’ varsity team his junior season. It was a move that he expected to happen. But once he got there, he knew that just because you’re the coach’s son doesn’t mean that he’s going to take it easy on you. In fact, Grayson said Cleve was at least “three times” harder on Grayson than any other player.
“Basketball has been a big part of our lives,” Cleve said. “For him, his whole life. Even if we didn't talk about it, there is a time where we would have to shut it off. We had a rule not to talk about basketball when we were at home."
Grayson adjusted to the varsity game rather quickly, and for the season, averaged 9.0 points per game to earn a selection on the 10-5A all-district second team.
But Grayson wasn’t satisfied.
On weekends, Grayson would get the keys to the gym from either his father or mother and get off anywhere from 500-800 shots per day. The weight room became just as important to him.
“My freshman year was the first time that I really touched any weights,” he said. “Last year or even two years ago, it was a struggle to bench 100 pounds. Now, when I’m going to the weight room with my team, I’ve hit 150 pounds.”
All of the hard work paid off. This season, Grayson improved his per-game scoring average to a team-best 15.2, leading The Colony to another playoff berth. Grayson earned a first-team all-district selection.
Improvement and all, Grayson wanted to soak in the time that he would get to spend with dad. Grayson said it was just before The Colony’s first game of the season against Frisco Wakeland on Nov. 12 when it hit him that this would be the last season to get to play for his father. And for Cleve, it was just after the start of district play when it hit him.
Cleve has received numerous picture messages from friends of him and Grayson close to each other during a game. Grayson’s favorite picture is when he ran back up to play defense against McKinney North. Another picture shows Cleve giving Grayson a high-five after Grayson buried a 3-pointer.
“I might have been on the court, but that’s OK,” Cleve said. “Those are things that you’ll remember.”
The Colony won seven of their final 11 regular-season games to qualify for the playoffs. Then, in a bi-district playoff, the Cougars gave state-ranked Frisco Memorial all that it could handle. But in the end, the Warriors survived, handing the Cougars a 67-60 loss.
A picture sent to Cleve shows Grayson, with a towel on his head, exchanging a hug on the court with his father after the game.
“You don't have to say a whole lot in those moments,” Cleve said. “I told him, ‘Thank you and I'm blessed to be his dad.’”
