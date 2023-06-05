Flower Mound senior Logan Halleman is fired up after she hit a triple during Friday’s Game 2 of a Region I-6A semifinal series against Keller. The Lady Jaguars defeated the Lady Indians 3-0 to force Game 3.
Although last week marked the end of the 2023 high school softball season, a select group of student-athletes won’t be closing the book on their campaigns just yet.
Last week, DFW Fastpitch announced the selections for its 2023 all-Metroplex team — the outlet’s annual assemblage of the season’s top performers from the area. All players named to the all-Metroplex team are eligible to participate in the All-Metroplex All-Star Game, scheduled for 5 p.m. June 13 at Gabe Nesbitt Park in McKinney.
There figures to be plenty of local representation on hand.
Two area softball standouts earned superlative honors for their work this season, with Frisco Heritage senior Jensin Hall tabbed as the area's pitcher of the year and Flower Mound senior Logan Halleman named Class 6A player of the year.
Hall recently helped lead the Lady Coyotes to their first-ever appearance at the 5A state tournament, finishing as a state semifinalist. Heritage had to defeat two other programs from Frisco ISD on its way to qualifying for state, with Wakeland and Lone Star both landing multiple student-athletes on the all-Metroplex team.
The Lady Rangers, fresh off an appearance in the regional finals, were represented by junior infielder Emilee Prochaska on the second team as well as honorable mentions for junior pitcher Audrey Richardson and senior infielder Emma Zaboronek.
Wakeland finished its year as a regional quarterfinalist. Lady Wolverines sophomore Claire Schreiner was picked for the first team, while teammate and senior pitcher Kate Piskor landed on the second team.
Reedy senior pitcher Makayla Cox also made the second team.
Lewisville ISD, meanwhile, totaled 12 selections to the all-Metroplex team. Leading the way was Halleman, who helped Flower Mound to a regional semifinal appearance to finish up her four-year run on varsity. She was one of four Lady Jaguars to earn an all-Metroplex nod: Halleman was joined on the first team by senior pitcher Landrie Harris and senior catcher Katie Cantrell, while freshman outfielder Adison Bicknell made the second team.
Fellow LISD bunkmates Marcus, Lewisville, Hebron and The Colony all had two selections apiece on the all-Metroplex team.
The Lady Marauders qualified for the playoffs thanks in part to the veteran senior duo of infielder Tori Edwards and pitcher Faith Drissel, who respectively made the first and second teams. They were joined in the postseason by the Lady Farmers, led by a third straight all-Metroplex nod for junior infielder Paislie Allen on the first team, plus a second-team nod for junior pitcher Dominique Vargas. Hebron junior pitcher Lucy Crowder was also picked for the second team, as was senior infielder Shorey Nguyen.
The Colony senior Sydney Young also landed on the second team, with senior catcher Payton Blanco earning an honorable mention.
Prosper ISD, meanwhile, had six student-athletes recognized on the all-Metroplex team, including four from Rock Hill. That group included freshman infielder Kennedy Bradley on the first team, followed by senior outfielder Veronica Cully and sophomore catcher Gabrielle Luna on the second team, and junior infielder Camilla Spriggs as an honorable mention.
Prosper's one-two punch of sophomore Lyndsey Hooker and junior Angela Hamilton were both honorable mentions.
Plano ISD had four student-athletes earn all-Metroplex nods. Three belonged to Plano West, fresh off winning a 6-6A championship and making an appearance in the regional quarterfinals. Senior outfielder Adayah Wallace and senior catcher Brooke Hilton led that effort and both were picked for the second team, and junior pitcher Carra Cleaves was an honorable mention. Ditto for Plano East junior Reese Ramos, who was also an honorable mention.
Allen and Celina, both of whom qualified for the playoffs following second-place finishes in their respective districts, had a pair of student-athletes recognized. Lady Eagles sophomore Morgan Wright and junior catcher Celeste McCary were both named to the second team, as was Celina senior infielder Kaitlyn Sailor. Fellow Lady Bobcat and junior Susan Edwards picked up an honorable mention.
North Mesquite senior infielder Gabrielle Briones led one of the area's most prolific offenses and was recognized with a spot on the all-Metroplex first team. She was joined by Sachse junior outfielder Nevaeh Watkins and McKinney Boyd junior catcher Savanna Luther as additional first-team selections.
And on the heels of helping lead John Paul II to a TAPPS Division I state championship—the program's second in three years—sophomore pitcher Carly Holman racked up another accolade following her banner 2023 campaign with an all-Metroplex honorable mention.
