Logan Halleman Flower Mound

Flower Mound senior Logan Halleman is fired up after she hit a triple during Friday’s Game 2 of a Region I-6A semifinal series against Keller. The Lady Jaguars defeated the Lady Indians 3-0 to force Game 3.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Although last week marked the end of the 2023 high school softball season, a select group of student-athletes won’t be closing the book on their campaigns just yet.

Last week, DFW Fastpitch announced the selections for its 2023 all-Metroplex team — the outlet’s annual assemblage of the season’s top performers from the area. All players named to the all-Metroplex team are eligible to participate in the All-Metroplex All-Star Game, scheduled for 5 p.m. June 13 at Gabe Nesbitt Park in McKinney.

