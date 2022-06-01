Celina senior Cole Marthiljohni helped set the tone for the Bobcats' two-game sweep of Texarkana Liberty-Eylau in the regional semifinals, throwing all seven innings of a 4-1 victory in Game 1 of the series on Thursday.
The Temple Junior College baseball commit allowed just one run on five hits, striking out seven batters in the process, as Celina earned a trip to the regional finals for the first time since 2007.
Marthiljohni was voted Star Local Media Athlete of the Week after receiving 64% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Taylor Hagen (Prosper Rock Hill), Haidyn Sokoloski (Marcus) and Addison Brown (Frisco Wakeland).
Did you know?
SLM: How does it feel having helped lead Celina to its deepest playoff run in 15 years?
CM: It feels great. I've been dreaming about this for such a long time. I've grown up loving baseball, so this is a really cool moment for me and the team. I wouldn't want to do it with anyone else.
SLM: After spending most of your junior year as a reliever, you've stepped up as one of the team's two aces. What has it been like shouldering that kind of responsibility?
CM: I worked in as a reliever last year but wound up getting hurt during track season, so I unfortunately missed a lot of the season and had to work my way back up. Getting moved to a starter, I almost feel like I was born for that opportunity. I have the mentality to not be afraid of anyone while I'm out there and being a starter is something that I've been ready for.
SLM: How has it been getting to share that success with your twin brother, Ty, who plays catcher for Celina?
CM: It's an unreal experience. Ty is a great catcher and I don't think I would be where I am today without him. I owe a lot to him. He's a great catcher around the plate and someone that I've always been able to trust. It's really special being able to play with him and especially getting to do the same in college.
SLM: How far back does the pitcher-catcher bond between you and your brother go?
CM: As far back as I can remember. I've been pitching to Ty since I was around 9 years old, pretty much since I was able to pitch. It's been really special getting to grow up with him and having him catch for me my whole life.
SLM: Thoughts on the athletics culture at Celina nowadays with so many programs making deep playoff runs during the school year?
CM: It's amazing. Bill Elliott has done a lot of cool things for this program with the facilities and what not. For the team aspect of it, we're all family together in all sports here at Celina. It's really special how tight this group of guys is on the baseball team and it was amazing when I played football as well. I couldn't ask for a better experience.
