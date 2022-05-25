The Frisco Lone Star baseball team returned to the regional semifinals for the second time in program history with a sweep of Lovejoy and senior Teague Rehwald played a huge role.
In the series opener, Rehwald belted a two-run home run in the fifth inning for what proved to be the difference in a 4-2 win.
For Game 2, Rehwald took the mound and picked up the clinching win, going five innings and allowing only two earned runs on two hits while striking out seven in an 8-3 victory.
Lone Star will try to continue its history-making season when it faces Forney in the Class 5A Region II semifinals.
SLM: At what age did you get your start in baseball and what positions did you play?
TR: Officially 4 years old is when I got started. I played shortstop and second base. As the years went on, I’ve continued to grow and get a stronger arm and went to the outfield because of my arm and my speed.
SLM: Did you play any other sports growing up, and if so, which ones
TR: I played soccer, basketball and baseball. Growing up I was huge into soccer, that was my favorite sport. After about three seasons of soccer I was starting to fade away from it and became big on baseball and basketball. I loved basketball, always would shoot 3s. Going into middle school, I played basketball and football seventh-grade year. In eighth grade, I quit football and only played basketball. Going into high school, I quit everything but baseball and it’s been the best decision of my life.
SLM: What were your expectations for this team coming into the season?
TR: I knew from the start we had all the talent in the world. I expected to come out as a team and first off win district and we did. First time in Lone Star history. Take it one game at a time.
SLM: It was a wild 9-5A season, but y’all were able to put together a seven-game winning streak to claim the program’s first district title. What was the key to that success down the stretch and what did winning the district championship mean to you?
TR: We went through a few tough series at the beginning of district where we didn’t play as a team. We would get down a few runs and then the energy wasn’t there for the rest of the game. We finally came back to a team and played together. No matter if we were losing in the first inning or the last inning, we fought to the very end and everyone on the team contributed to that. It meant a lot, first time to experience that and play in a game to win that meant a lot to me. It was very special doing it with my brothers.
SLM: You stepped up last week both at the plate with a big home run and on the mound with a victory to close out the series. If you had to choose whether you had a chance to help the team with your bat or on the mound, which would it be?
TR: Honestly, this year has been the best year I’ve had hitting. Pitching is my love, I love being the person who is always setting the tone for the team and being out the on the mound involved in every single pitch. Hitting is so much fun, too. It’s been a blessing to be able to contribute for my team and get these wins. I’m not sure I could pick a single one, but if I absolutely had to it would be pitching.
SLM: What are some things you enjoy doing when you are not playing baseball?
TR: I enjoy hanging out with friends, playing video games, going out to hunt and fish. I like playing golf, too. I just like to be on the go nonstop doing things that are fun.
SLM: Lone Star is heading to the regional semifinals for the second time in program history. What are your expectations for this week and what are the goals for the rest of the way?
TR: I expect us to come out with full confidence like we have been and take the sweep against Forney. Take it one game at a time. Play the ball we have been playing and nobody should compete with us on the field. The goal is to win state. We stay together as a team and each person does what’s best for the team and contributes to the team, no doubt in my mind we will do it.
