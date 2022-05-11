Prosper Rock Hill sophomore Emma Klaire Hill was perfect at the plate during the Lady Blue Hawks' two-game sweep of Woodrow Wilson in the area round.
She went 5-of-5 with two doubles and accounted for five RBIs, helping spark Rock Hill to a resounding second-round series win and a spot in the regional quarterfinals.
"Honestly, as I stepped up to the plate my mind was completely set on my plan of scoring the runners on base and doing my job at the plate," Hill said. "When I have a plan and focus on doing my job, everything works out."
Hill was named Athlete of the Week by receiving 54% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Will Boylan (Coppell), Jack Madigan (Creekview), Jensin Hall (Frisco Heritage) and Jaxon Kirkhuff (Rowlett).
SLM: Rock Hill hasn't allowed a run in six straight games, including four playoff games. What do you attribute to the overall execution within the team right now?
EH: I would say that everyone has a special part on the team. No matter what your job is, at the end of the day we wouldn’t be here without every single one of us. I think that my attribution to the team this weekend was coming in and simply just putting down a soft slap and causing chaos. After we simply just started putting the ball in holes, everyone hit and everyone scored. This has been a huge help to all of our games, simply just causing chaos and then passing the bat to lead us to success.
SLM: How would you describe your role on this Rock Hill team?
EH: Sadly, I had been out for six weeks due to a torn labrum that ended up healing in its own and with exercises that I did every day. Over those six weeks, I tried to be the biggest supporter and loudest fan that I could be for every one of my teammates. As I am coming back, my role for my team as of right now is being able to do my job and be someone they can count on in tough situations. I definitely want to be someone they can count on to have their back.
SLM: As a sophomore, talk about the influence the seniors on your team have had on your growth.
EH: The seniors are a huge part of our team. Each and every one of them have a different reason that they mean so much to the team. I know that over the past two years I have learned and grown so much from each of them. They have not only taught me how to be a better teammate and player, they have also taught me how to become more mature and a better person. I can’t thank them enough for always being a second family to me.
SLM: How long have you played softball and what gravitated you to the sport?
EH: I have played softball since I was 4 years old. I started off playing tee-ball with some family friends and ever since then I fell in love with the sport. Softball is by far one of the things that makes me the happiest. When I am out there playing I feel like nothing else matters and it’s like all of my problems just fade away. I was gravitated by my dad and mom, who both grew up playing the sport and they have always been the ones to push me the hardest. I can’t thank them enough for putting me in this sport.
SLM: Next year, Rock Hill finally gets to share a district with Prosper. How anxious is the team to get that rivalry going?
EH: We are super excited to be going up to play against Prosper and some other really talented 6A teams. I think that this will be a great move for us and it will push us to be a better team. I wouldn’t say that anxious is the word to describe how our team feels — I think that we are a great team that will be able to succeed in anything we do if we truly want it.
