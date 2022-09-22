The Allen football team, ranked No. 9 in Class 6A, took care of business against McKinney Boyd in its 5-6A opener, posting a 52-24 victory last Friday.
Junior running back Kayvion Sibley turned in another explosive effort out of the backfield with 217 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries. It was the second time in the past three games that Sibley eclipsed 200 yards on the ground.
Friday's performance is the latest in a series of breakout showings by the second-year rusher, who spent his sophomore season operating behind a pair of 1,000-plus-yard rushers in the Allen backfield. But with Jaylen Jenkins now in college and senior Devyn Turner transferring during the offseason, Sibley has been thrust to the forefront as one of the top weapons in the Eagles' offense.
Did you know?
SLM: You've really taken off these past few games. What has clicked so well within the offense to allow that kind of rushing production?
KS: Not only my offensive line but everyone without the ball blocking and being in the right place. The holes for me to run through are growing every week.
SLM: What was it like during the offseason preparing to be the team's top running back after being third on the depth chart as a sophomore?
KS: When I became the starter I had to work on making even better bonds with my teammates and training like someone who wants to start a whole football season.
SLM: It was a unique offseason for the entire team with the coaching changes. How have you seen the offense grow as a unit throughout these first few games?
KS: The offense has came a long way since spring ball. Having to learn new plays and all was hard to do in that short period of time, and we’re still not all the way there yet but we get better every time the ball gets snapped.
SLM: Who have been some of the biggest influences on your growth as a football player?
KS: My big brother Daylon Sibley has had a big impact on my growth as a player because I’ve always looked up to him. He’s been getting snaps since freshman year and is one of the best linebackers in Louisiana.
SLM: Who is an athlete that you look up to?
KS: An athlete I try to play and train like is Alvin Kamara. He is my favorite running back in the NFL and I try to play like him in some ways.
