Kayvion Sibley

Allen junior Kayvion Sibley, right, fields a hand-off from junior quarterback Mike Hawkins during the Eagles' District 5-6A ballgame against McKinney Boyd.

 Photo courtesy of BuzzPhotos.com

The Allen football team, ranked No. 9 in Class 6A, took care of business against McKinney Boyd in its 5-6A opener, posting a 52-24 victory last Friday.

Junior running back Kayvion Sibley turned in another explosive effort out of the backfield with 217 rushing yards and four touchdowns on just 17 carries. It was the second time in the past three games that Sibley eclipsed 200 yards on the ground.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments