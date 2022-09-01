Coppell senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw helped to set the tone for the Cowboys in a Week One game at Sachse, leading Coppell on nine scoring drives in a 56-27 victory at Homer B. Johnson Stadium.
Fishpaw threw for 328 yards on 14-of-22 passing for 328 yards with three touchdowns and also rushed for 83 yards on eight carries with two scores, as Coppell made Antonio Wiley a winner in his debut as Cowboys head coach.
Fishpaw was voted Star Local Media Athlete of the Week after receiving 28% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Blaire Bayless (Plano West), Demonte Greene (Newman Smith), Chris Dawn Jr. (Mesquite Horn) and Macy Taylor (Sachse).
Did you know?
SLM: What was clicking for you in your team’s win over Sachse?
JF: Everything. Everyone was doing their job. I was rolling with that momentum myself.
SLM: On the second play of the game, you completed a 73-yard pass to senior Zack Darkoch. What can you say about the chemistry that you have built with your wide receivers?
JF: We just worked a lot over that summer, but that 73-yard pass was something special. I just threw a 5-yard hitch and he did all of the work himself. Give him all of the credit on that one. I just had to give it to him. A lot of these guys are play-makers and have come a long way. They’re all fast and they’re great players. I’m just excited to continue to work with him.
SLM: What did you do this summer to prepare for your senior year at quarterback?
JF: We just all prepared a little differently this year. We had a new offseason workout with coach Wiley. The whole team, myself included, was more prepared this year. Our energy was great. We all wanted to work harder. We all wanted to be a better team this year.
SLM: Who have been some people that have helped you with your development as a quarterback?
JF: I’d say the coaching staff has really helped me a lot. They’ve helped me with my reads, which has made me a lot better. Also, just getting more chemistry and working with my receivers over the summer. That’s really helped me being a quarterback.
SLM: What made you want to become a quarterback?
JF: I’ve always had a good arm. I just started playing quarterback when I was younger, and I really liked it.
SLM: Your brother, Scott, was promoted to the varsity team this season. What has that experience been like to be on the same team with him?
JF: It’s pretty cool. It’s brothers on the same team. It’s a cool experience because I’ve never been able to play with him.
SLM: Your team missed the playoffs last season after losing to Flower Mound in the final game of the regular season. How much has that loss served as motivation for your team?
JF: Everyone just wants to be better this year. It’s not really that loss, itself. It’s the fact that we were 4-6 and just didn’t play up to our expectations. That loss was not in our heads, but the fact that our season ended early was. We’re looking for bigger things now.
SLM: Who is your favorite quarterback of all-time?
JF: I don’t really have a favorite quarterback, but if I had to pick, it would be Josh Allen. He just seems like a cool guy, and he’s really good and fun to watch.
