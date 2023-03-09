Senior Lauren Donovan became the first female student-athlete from Coppell to qualify for the state powerlifting meet after she lifted a total weight of 825 pounds on all of her lifts during the Region 6-6A meet, held last Wednesday at Prosper High School.
Donovan was one of six Cowgirls to compete in the regional championships and every Coppell lifter set a personal record. The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 6A meet is set for March 15 at Comerica Center in Frisco.
Coppell recently added a women’s powerlifting team and the Cowgirls held their first practice in January. Head coach Heath Naragon, who is the offensive coordinator for Coppell football team, is in charge of the girls’ powerlifting program.
Donovan first took up weightlifting when she a freshman but she began to take it more serious when she began to work with girls assistant basketball coach Willis Tran last year as a junior, and she has been working out just about every day since.
Donovan was named the Star Local Media athlete of the week after receiving 32.4% of the online reader vote. Keyera Roseby (Frisco Liberty), Amalia Lopez (North Mesquite), Carra Cleaves (Plano West), Kennedy Bradley (Prosper Rock Hill) and Caroline Castans (Marcus) were also up for athlete of the week.
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on qualifying for the THSWPA state meet. What does it mean for you to be the first female student-athlete from Coppell to qualify for state in powerlifting?
LD: It's a really big deal. It just means for future girls, it's going to get bigger and bigger. It's a great opportunity.
SLM: How did you get into powerlifting?
LD: I was probably the weakest freshman that we had on our team, the basketball team. We had a weight room but not a solid weight room that we relied on. My sophomore year, coach Tran came to Coppell and he was one of our coaches. He started our weight room program, and it just went up from there.
When we started, I could barely squat 135 pounds, bench 85 pounds.
When my interest grew, the coaches made me want it and I wanted it, too. I started working hard every day and set a goal to beat our strongest player, India Howard. We had a weightlifting board in the weight room for all of our maxes, and this offseason, I finally did.
SLM: What are your goals for the state meet?
LD: Honestly, it's truly a blessing to be able to go to state. My goals are to lift as much as I can, obviously PR and represent my school well and continue to grow this program even after I'm not here.
SLM: What are your plans after you graduate from Coppell High School?
LD: I haven’t decided on a college, but I’m planning to lift.
