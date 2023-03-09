Lauren Donovan

Coppell senior Lauren Donovan will represent the school's powerlifting team at the state meet.

 Submitted photo

Senior Lauren Donovan became the first female student-athlete from Coppell to qualify for the state powerlifting meet after she lifted a total weight of 825 pounds on all of her lifts during the Region 6-6A meet, held last Wednesday at Prosper High School.

Donovan was one of six Cowgirls to compete in the regional championships and every Coppell lifter set a personal record. The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association 6A meet is set for March 15 at Comerica Center in Frisco.

