One week after the Coppell football team struggled in a 38-3 setback to Lewisville, the Cowboys rebounded from their first loss with their most complete effort of the season. Senior wide-out Zack Darkoch helped to lead the way, totaling 174 receiving yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns in Coppell’s 38-14 rout of Flower Mound Marcus.
Darkoch’s efforts have been a big reason behind Coppell’s 5-1 start. One season after he finished with 208 receiving yards, Darkoch has elevated his game this year. Through six games, Darkoch leads Coppell in receiving yards with 560 on 28 catches with three touchdowns.
A big reason behind Darkoch’s improvement is his comfort level playing his position. Last year was his first season at wide receiver after he previously played at quarterback for Coppell. And the confidence that he has displayed on the football field has allowed the Cowboys to average a whopping 36.2 points per game.
Darkoch was voted as Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week after winning 40.7% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Jayden Walker (McKinney North), Yale Erdman (Flower Mound), Massimo Russolillo (Frisco Lone Star) and D.J. Coleman (Mesquite Horn).
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on the big win against Marcus. Coppell scored three points the previous week in a 38-3 loss to Lewisville. But the Cowboys responded with a 38-14 rout of Marcus last Friday. What was better about your team’s effort against the Marauders?
ZD: I just don’t think we were ready when we played Lewisville. And then when we played Marcus, we prepared a lot better and were just ready. The whole team was ready. When we came out, we just punched them in the mouth.
SLM: Coppell jumped out to a 21-0 first-quarter lead behind three passing touchdowns by senior quarterback Jack Fishpaw. What was so good about the first quarter for your team?
ZD: Everyone was ready and locked in and really motivated to get in the game after the Lewisville game. It was fun.
SLM: How can you describe the chemistry that you have with Fishpaw?
ZD: It’s really nice. I’ve known him for a while now. We’ve both played quarterback. Me being a quarterback, I know what he is looking at and he knows what I’m looking at. It just makes it a lot better.
SLM: What can you attribute to your individual success to this season?
ZD: This summer, I set a lot of goals for myself. I knew that it could be special, but I wasn’t exactly sure what I would be doing. I knew that I can do a lot and I set high goals for myself, and I just started working hard.
SLM: You’re in your second season as a wide receiver. How much comfortable do you feel playing that position this season compared to last year?
ZD: When I was first at wide receiver, I would always have my head forward because that was what I was used to when I played quarterback. I just needed to turn my head around and find where the defense is. I think I’ve gotten a lot more used to that and finding where the holes are and getting more yards.
SLM: What does it mean for Coppell to be 5-1?
ZD: It’s really motivating to us because we all know that there is a change that needed to happen. With coach (Antonio) Wiley and all of the new coaches that came in, it’s sparked a lot of motivation. We see how could we can be and just need to be that team.
SLM: If you had to compare yourself to an NFL wide receiver, who would it be?
ZD: Cooper Kupp. That’s what a lot of the guys say. I’m an undersized wide guy that can run fast.
