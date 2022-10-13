Zack Darkoch

Coppell senior Zack Darkoch, left, had 174 receiving yards and two touchdowns in the Cowboys’ 38-14 win over Flower Mound Marcus.

 Photo courtesy of Glenn Gunn

One week after the Coppell football team struggled in a 38-3 setback to Lewisville, the Cowboys rebounded from their first loss with their most complete effort of the season. Senior wide-out Zack Darkoch helped to lead the way, totaling 174 receiving yards on 11 catches with two touchdowns in Coppell’s 38-14 rout of Flower Mound Marcus.

Darkoch’s efforts have been a big reason behind Coppell’s 5-1 start. One season after he finished with 208 receiving yards, Darkoch has elevated his game this year. Through six games, Darkoch leads Coppell in receiving yards with 560 on 28 catches with three touchdowns.

