Junior Andrew Robinson has delivered in big moments for the Flower Mound baseball team this season and Game 3 of last week’s Region I-6A semifinals was no different.
Robinson hit an RBI single into right field with two outs in the top of the second inning, and the Jaguars never looked back in earning an 8-2 win against Weatherford at Dallas Baptist’s Horner Ballpark – a win that clinched the first berth in the regional final for Flower Mound since 2019. The Jaguars played District 5-6A champion Denton Guyer, which made its first appearance in a region final.
Robinson, a left fielder who is in his first season with Flower Mound’s varsity team after spending last season on junior varsity, tallied three hits in the regional semifinals, two of which came in a 5-3 loss to Weatherford in Game 2.
Robinson won with 39% of the online reader vote. Ethan Fang (Plano West), Zack Henderson (Celina), Ryan Alexander (Frisco Reedy) and Jensin Hall (Frisco Heritage) were also up for consideration.
SLM: How does it feel to play in the regional final?
AR: It feels amazing. As little kids, it’s something that you dream of when you come out here watching the Jags play. It’s a cool experience as a Jaguar player.
SLM: You drove in the first run in Game 3 against Weatherford. Relive that at-bat for me.
AR: We were just fighting all day. It feels good to be in that spot, trying to do what needs to be done. I was looking for a fastball away and I just drove it into the right-center gap.
SLM: After losing Game 2 to Weatherford, how did the Jaguars turn things around in Game 3?
AR: We knew we had that series. We were ready. We knew that we had Jacob (Gholston) on the mound and that he was going to shut them down. We tried to score a few runs to get him some run support, and we ended up getting a lot more than that.
SLM: Flower Mound is averaging 6.9 runs per game this postseason. What has clicked well for the Jaguars?
AR: We’ve just come together as a team. We had a talk in the Prosper series (bi-district). Since then, we’ve come together as a team and fought hard for each other. That’s really been it.
SLM: What did you do during the offseason to prepare for your first season as a varsity player?
AR: I’ve been in the weight room to make sure that I’m strong enough. We’ve hit a lot on the field and in the cages. I had to do what I needed to do to get ready.
SLM: Talk about the matchup with Denton Guyer.
AR: It’s going to be a tough fight. It’s probably going to go three games, but we’ll see.
SLM: How did you get into baseball?
AR: As a kid, I was always interested in it. I used to run around my house watching the Rangers and that’s what got me started. I got into T-ball and then it just took off from there. Do you remember Craig Gentry? He played for them for a couple of years. He was my favorite player growing up.
SLM: What do you like to do when you’re not playing baseball?
AR: I love to fish. I’m a big fisherman. I love bass fishing. The biggest one that I’ve caught is a 4.6-pound bass. I love to be in the weight room, like to lift weights.
