Andrew Robinson

Flower Mound junior Andrew Robinson helped the Jaguars advance to the Region I-6A finals.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Junior Andrew Robinson has delivered in big moments for the Flower Mound baseball team this season and Game 3 of last week’s Region I-6A semifinals was no different.

Robinson hit an RBI single into right field with two outs in the top of the second inning, and the Jaguars never looked back in earning an 8-2 win against Weatherford at Dallas Baptist’s Horner Ballpark – a win that clinched the first berth in the regional final for Flower Mound since 2019. The Jaguars played District 5-6A champion Denton Guyer, which made its first appearance in a region final.

