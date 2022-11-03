Flower Mound VB

Flower Mound sophomore Audrey Jackson (5) helped the Lady Jaguars defeat Plano West in five sets on Oct. 25 to snap the Lady Wolves’ 27-match win streak.

 By David Wolman | Star Local Media

Flower Mound won a five-set thriller over Plano West on Oct. 25 to snap the Lady Wolves’ 27-match win streak, and sophomore Audrey Jackson’s play was a big reason why.

The Flower Mound outside hitter finished the match with 13 kills, one service ace, 23 digs and two blocks. The victory was the seventh straight for the Lady Jaguars, who posted a three-game sweep of McKinney Boyd in a bi-district playoff on Tuesday for their eighth consecutive win.

