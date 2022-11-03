Flower Mound won a five-set thriller over Plano West on Oct. 25 to snap the Lady Wolves’ 27-match win streak, and sophomore Audrey Jackson’s play was a big reason why.
The Flower Mound outside hitter finished the match with 13 kills, one service ace, 23 digs and two blocks. The victory was the seventh straight for the Lady Jaguars, who posted a three-game sweep of McKinney Boyd in a bi-district playoff on Tuesday for their eighth consecutive win.
Jackson was recognized as Star Local Media’s Athlete of the Week after receiving 30.3% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration was Adam Due (Prosper), Carson Eickenolff (McKinney Boyd), Braxton Baker (Hebron), Tre Yanez (Frisco Lone Star) and Zach Hernandez (Dallas Christian).
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on Flower Mound’s sweep of McKinney Boyd on Tuesday. Talk about the match and how the Lady Jaguars were able to pull out the victory.
AJ: During that game, we started off every set a little slower. We started building up our talking, started building up working as a team together. We finally ended up getting them at the end.
SLM: Tuesday’s win for Flower Mound was its eight straight. What has been the secret behind the Lady Jaguars’ recent success?
AJ: We all do really well talking to each other and using our voices and telling where we need to go. Our leadership is good, because knowing someone is going to be there helping you and make sure that you don't get into your head has helped us a lot.
SLM: On Oct. 25, Flower Mound defeated Plano West in five sets to snap the Lady Wolves’ 27-match win streak. What did the Lady Jaguars do well in that match to pull off the win against a nationally ranked West team?
AJ: We all put a lot of work and effort into this match. We knew it was going to be a really hard game because it was our biggest competitor in our district. So, we all executed the plan and played well together.
SLM: Flower Mound started the season 14-12 but has turned things around in a big way. The Lady Jaguars finished second in District 6-6A with an 11-3 record and just won a first-round playoff match. What is the biggest factor behind the team’s turnaround?
AJ: At first, we were struggling at first because we had more seniors last year and they all left. So, our leadership was low and we had to build that back up. Everyone on the team had a big part and we all built each other up. We just did what works best for us.
SLM: You were one of only a handful of varsity returners from last season’s team. Talk about how your role has changed this season.
AJ: I knew that I had to step up because I was on varsity last year and there were only three or four of the girls that stayed or that graduated. I was one of the younger ones and was able to take my time, but this year, I had to be a leader and take over.
SLM: How did you get into volleyball?
AJ: My sister played beach volleyball, which is the other club sport that I play. I would go to tournaments and watch her play. I fell in love with volleyball and how it works.
SLM: How much has club volleyball helped you to prepare for the grind of high school volleyball?
AJ: I practice two times a week for club, and my club team is very open and they have a lot of leadership. So, I use it to build on our team here at Flower Mound.
