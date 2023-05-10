Any time Flower Mound junior Mason Arnold saw on the mound for the Jaguars during District 6-6A play came in relief.
But with Flower Mound facing Game 3 of its Class 6A bi-district playoff series against Prosper, Arnold was told two hours before first pitch that he would be the Jaguars’ starting pitcher. And Arnold came through in the clutch, tossing a complete game with five strikeouts against one run on four runs to lift Flower Mound to a series-clinching 2-1 victory.
Arnold’s effort on the mound was much-needed as the Jaguars played a total of 19 innings over the previous two days. The third game was played less than 24 hours after Flower Mound outlasted Prosper, 9-8, in 11 innings to level the proceedings at one game apiece.
Flower Mound played South Grand Prairie in the area round. The Jaguars seek to avenge a two-game sweep at the hands of the Warriors in the same round last season. South Grand Prairie won both games by identical 5-4 scores.
Arnold was voted as Star Local Media's Athlete of the Week with 34% of the online reader vote. Brady Coe (Allen), Izzy Dunn (Plano West), Aden Howard (Hebron), Jensin Hall (Frisco Heritage) and Audrey Richardson (Frisco Lone Star) were also up for consideration.
Did you know?
SLM: Congrats on the Game 3 victory. Considering how many innings Flower Mound and Prosper played the two previous days, what was your mindset heading into the game?
MA: I knew that we had to come out – not just me – and secure the win and get the game done because we had to secure the second-round games. Honestly, it was just to get it done.
SLM: What was working so well for you on the mound?
MA: My change-up and my curve ball were working very well for me. My fastball wasn’t the best, but my catcher was calling good pitches and I was throwing good curve balls and good change-ups.
SLM: How did you mentally prepare yourself to pitch on such short notice?
MA: I prepared by knowing that my teammates had my back and I had theirs. We all came together and talked about it. We ultimately came together and they prepared me.
SLM: What did the series against Prosper show about Flower Mound’s character?
MA: It definitely showed our grittiness. Our first game, we fell and had some things that we needed to talk about and get off of our chests. It brought us closer together and we went out and we battled and got wins in each of the next two games.
SLM: When did you first start to pitch?
MA: I’ve always loved baseball. I’ve been playing since I was 8. I fell in love with pitching when I was 12. I really struggled with hitting a little bit, but pitching has always been there for me.
As far as getting ready for varsity, I’ve battled some injuries here and there. Coach (Danny) Wallace has done such a good job getting me ready for this and putting me in the right situation and making me fall in love with this sport. Jacob Gholston and Zane Becker have also helped me. We have some really good leaders on our team. Whenever things get stressful, they are there to talk to me.
SLM: Who is your favorite professional baseball player?
MA: Marcus Stroman. I like his swagger on the mound and the way that he prepares himself.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.