Mason Arnold

Flower Mound junior Mason Arnold picked up the win after pitching a complete game in Saturday's 2-1 victory over Prosper.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

Any time Flower Mound junior Mason Arnold saw on the mound for the Jaguars during District 6-6A play came in relief.

But with Flower Mound facing Game 3 of its Class 6A bi-district playoff series against Prosper, Arnold was told two hours before first pitch that he would be the Jaguars’ starting pitcher. And Arnold came through in the clutch, tossing a complete game with five strikeouts against one run on four runs to lift Flower Mound to a series-clinching 2-1 victory.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments