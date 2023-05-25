The offense for the Flower Mound baseball team has taken off ever since junior Sam Erickson was moved to the top of the Jaguars’ batting order three weeks ago.
Flower Mound is 6-0 since Erickson moved to the lead-off spot and has averaged seven runs per game after going 0-4 in their previous four games and plating just 2.3 runs – six of those nine runs that the Jaguars scored during that four-game skid came during an 8-6 loss to Prosper in Game 1 of a Class 6A bi-district playoff series.
Erickson has provided a huge spark with 13 hits this postseason, five coming in Flower Mound’s two-game sweep of Allen in last week’s regional quarterfinal series. The Texas A&M pledge had three hits with three RBIs in the Jaguars’ 10-0 run-rule victory against Allen in Game 1, falling a single short of hitting for the cycle.
Flower Mound played in the regional semifinals for the first time since 2019. The Jaguars played Weatherford in a best-of-three series, held Friday and Saturday at Dallas Baptist University. The winner of that series will face the Byron Nelson-Denton Guyer winner in the regional final.
Erickson won with 40% of the online reader vote. RJ Ruias (Celina), Brett Lanman (Lovejoy), Audrey Richardson (Frisco Lone Star), Carson Priebe (Frisco Wakeland) and Stalee Fields (Hebron) were also up for consideration for Star Local Media’s athlete of the week.
Did you know?
SLM: After outlasting Prosper in three games in bi-district, what has been so impressive about Flower Mound’s performance in each of the last two rounds?
SE: We’ve just really come close together as a team. We’re pulling for each other every single game. Our pitching is on a roll, giving up no runs per game. All the way up and down the lineup, we’re just raking. It’s really good to see.
SLM: What has the move to the top of the batting order done for your confidence as a hitter?
SE: In my head, I’m thinking that if we can get a hit, we can start a rally. That’s what the lead-off hitter is good for sometimes. I enjoy it because I like to get some energy going with a team. Even if I don’t get a hit, I’m trying to hit the ball hard somewhere. Anything to make the team feel more confident, more energized and feel good for the rest of the game is my goal.
SLM: You came a single shy of hitting for the cycle in Game 1 against Allen. What was working well for you?
SE: I was seeing the ball pretty well that day. I just realized that a couple of weeks ago against Prosper, when (Luke) Billings came in and was throwing 89-90-ish, the ball seemed it was moving really fast. We had low energy, just low focus. Once we came together as a team and got focused, 89-90 against Allen that first day didn’t seem fast. We were all barreling it up and we were all having fun.
SLM: How did you get into baseball?
SE: I’ve always done it my entire life. My dad wanted me to play with it when I was younger, and I’ve stuck with it through T-ball and machine pitch. It’s a lot of fun to look back at those days.
SLM: What has your father, Todd, meant to your baseball career?
SE: He’s been pushing me the entire time, all the way from when I was younger. He was my coach when I was in 10U all the way through 14U. He’s been a big contributor to my mindset. Be a lion. He says to just take everything as you can. Everything is on you. You’ve got to do your best and work hard.
SLM: Congratulations on your commitment to Texas A&M. What did you like about the Aggies baseball program?
SE: I love the program. I love the coaches. I love the program. It’s a lot of fun going up there. The field is so nice and the facilities are beautiful. I love College Station. I fell in love with it immediately when I went there.
SLM: What is it going to take to beat Weatherford?
SE: They’ve got a really good pitcher, Kannon Kemp. He’s up to 94, but I like I said, if we have some energy and can hit like we did up and down the lineup in the first game against Allen, we’ll be able to barrel it out. We’re just going to go to work and be ready to barrel it up this week.
SLM: What do you like to do when you’re not playing baseball?
SE: I like to hang out with friends. I like to lift a lot. I lift weights a lot. I also try to enjoy life.
