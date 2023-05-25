Sam Erickson

Flower Mound junior Sam Erickson has helped lead the Jaguars to the regional semifinals.

 By Matt Welch | Star Local Media

The offense for the Flower Mound baseball team has taken off ever since junior Sam Erickson was moved to the top of the Jaguars’ batting order three weeks ago.

Flower Mound is 6-0 since Erickson moved to the lead-off spot and has averaged seven runs per game after going 0-4 in their previous four games and plating just 2.3 runs – six of those nine runs that the Jaguars scored during that four-game skid came during an 8-6 loss to Prosper in Game 1 of a Class 6A bi-district playoff series.

