Frisco Emerson first varsity FB win_36.JPG

Frisco Emerson quarterback Mike Molstad, right, has helped lead the Mavericks to a 2-0 start to their first varsity season.

 Rick Rogers / Staff Photo

In their inaugural varsity season, the Mavericks got off to a 2-0 start last Thursday with a 32-12 victory over Woodrow Wilson.

Sophomore Mike Molstad has been one of the keys to Emerson’s fast start from his quarterback position.

