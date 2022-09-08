In their inaugural varsity season, the Mavericks got off to a 2-0 start last Thursday with a 32-12 victory over Woodrow Wilson.
Sophomore Mike Molstad has been one of the keys to Emerson’s fast start from his quarterback position.
In the victory against Woodrow Wilson, Molstad was an efficient 13-of-19 passing for 273 yards and three touchdowns without an interception.
Molstad was voted Star Local Media Athlete of the Week after receiving 43% of the online reader vote. Also up for consideration were Kyle Parker (Lovejoy), Jayden Walker (McKinney North), Allie Stricker (Coppell) and Javion Jackson (West Mesquite).
Did you know?
SLM: This is Emerson’s first varsity season. What were your expectations for that first varsity game?
MM: You can ask me or anyone on our team what our mindset or expectations were, and what for not only the first game against Hillcrest but for the whole season, and that was to win.
SLM: Were there any particular moments that stood out about that first game?
MM: There were a lot of big moments in the first game, but the final touchdown in overtime to put us up to win the game is a moment I'll never forget.
SLM: What did you do during the summer to prepare yourself for this season?
MM: I spent a lot of time this summer either in the weight room or with coach Miller and the team throwing. Everyone was 110% committed and we showed that this summer in the offseason.
SLM: Who are some of the people who have helped with your development as a quarterback?
MM: Lots of people have helped me with my development of being a QB over time but some of the main people would have to be Coach Miller and Mike Keith, who taught me basically everything I know about the position, along with my parents being supportive and helping me achieve my goals.
SLM: Is there a college or professional quarterback or player that you have tried to emulate?
MM: I've always looked up to Aaron Rodgers because he is very unique and can do things that a lot of other people can't do. He has changed the quarterback game forever.
SLM: How big of a confidence boost has it been in getting off to a 2-0 start?
MM: It's been a huge confidence boost for me and the whole team. We had a lot of people doubting us last summer and it was nice to be able to come and show what we can do as a varsity team.
SLM: What are this team’s goals and expectations for the rest of the season?
MM: Our goal is always to win and make a deep run in the playoffs.
