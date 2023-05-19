Laila Hackett

Frisco Lebanon Trail senior Laila Hackett won two gold medals at the Class 5A state track and field meet.

 Submitted photo

It has been quite the spring for Lebanon Trail senior Laila Hackett, who has racked up quite the collection of medals.

Hackett built momentum at a series of competitions leading up to the 10-5A meet last month.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments