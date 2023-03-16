It takes some time to carve out a niche in the local athletics scene, particularly in an area as rapidly growing as Frisco ISD, where the number of high schools has doubled in the last decade.
Last season, the Lebanon Trail girls soccer team gave a glimpse of where it was headed, as it remained in playoff contention until the final week.
With the new alignment breaking up FISD into different districts, as well as perhaps the most seasoned and talented group that had been through the program, the Trail Blazers saw an opening in the new 10-5A and they busted down the door.
Lebanon Trail is not only returning to the playoffs, it is doing so as champions as it captured its first district title in program history.
It was not easy, but with a chance to secure the title last Friday against Liberty, senior Mallory Bennett rose to the occasion, tallying the only goal of the match in what ended with a 1-0 victory that earned the Trail Blazers their first district championship.
One of the team captains, Bennett has delivered time and time this season, ranking among the district leaders with seven goals and seven assists.
SLM: When did you start playing soccer and what got you interested in the sport?
MB: I started playing soccer when I was five years old. My older sister played soccer and I looked up to her.
SLM: Were you also playing other sports at the time, and if so, what?
MB: I played basketball up until high school, but focused solely on soccer during high school.
SLM: After you got started, what was it that made you want to focus on soccer?
MB: I’ve always enjoyed playing soccer and knew from a young age that I wanted to continue playing in college.
SLM: I know soccer is a year-round sport for many players. When you aren’t playing high school, what select/club team do you compete with?
MB: Outside of school, I play for Solar ECRL 05. I have been playing for Solar Soccer Club since I was in elementary school.
SLM: When did you realize that this was a sport in which you could be successful?
MB: I knew soccer would be the sport I found the most success in because I enjoy playing every time I step on the field.
SLM: What would you tell a younger player are the benefits, on and off the field, of playing soccer?
MB: I believe that soccer teaches you to work as a team and I also think it’s great to learn how to push yourself.
SLM: Who are some players you have looked up to over the years?
MB: Being a forward my whole life, I have always looked up to Alex Morgan, but recently I have been looking up to Mallory Pugh as well.
SLM: What do you enjoy doing in your spare time?
MB: During my free time I enjoy traveling, going to the gym, and spending time with my friends and family.
SLM: Lebanon Trail is still a very young program but it has come a long way. What was the team’s expectations at the start of the season?
MB: This season, our goal was to make the playoffs, but we took things one game at a time. Last year, we didn’t make it to the playoffs, so it’s awesome to see how much progress we have made this year.
SLM: Now that the team has made history, what does it feel like to be part of the program’s first district championship?
MB: I feel proud of our team because this has been the goal we’ve worked toward throughout the four years I have been part of the LT soccer team. I have been able to see all the hard work that has led us to be district champions.
SLM: With the playoffs getting started next week, what are the team’s goals and expectations?
MB: Goals and expectations will be to make it as far as we can. Just being in the playoffs was our goal so continuing to strive to play the best we can and support one another on and off the field.
SLM: Looking further down the road, what are your future goals and aspirations?
MB: My main goal is to have a good first season of college soccer. It’s definitely going to be a big change as I will be playing girls that are 3-4 years older than me, so I hope that I adapt quickly and am able to be successful.
SLM: What are your future plans?
MB: After I graduate, I will be attending Southern Nazarene University to play soccer and major in nursing.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.