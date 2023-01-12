The Frisco Memorial girls basketball team enjoyed a magical ride a season ago.
In just its fourth varsity season, the Warriors made history, as they not only captured a share of the district championship for the first time ever, they rode a wave of momentum all the way to the state tournament, where they dropped a heartbreaker in double overtime to Cedar Park in the 5A championship game to finish the season with a 37-6 record.
While that raised the bar for all future teams to aspire to, every season features change, and through losses to graduation and transfer, the Warriors entered the campaign with a different look.
Though Memorial was still picked to win 10-5A in the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches preseason poll, if it were to achieve that goal, it was going to need players to step up and sophomore Makayla Ellison has filled one of those roles.
Heading into Friday’s game against Emerson, Memorial was alone in first place with an undefeated 5-0 record.
In a pair of victories last week, Ellison posted a team-high 14 points in a 64-22 win over Independence and followed that up with a 21-point effort in a 75-47 victory against Lebanon Trail, as the Warriors took two more steps toward their season goals.
Did you know?
SLM: You had a pair of strong games in victories last week. What was working for you in those games and how would you describe your game overall?
ME: In those games I think what was really working for me was finishing in the paint. My teammates trusted me with the ball and fed it to me, and for the most part I made it. When I didn’t they lifted me up and that helped me continue to play hard. Overall, my game has really improved and it really showed last week, but there is still room for improvement. I will continue to work hard and keep stacking more good games like the ones I had last week.
SLM: What has been the biggest adjustment for you adjusting to the varsity level?
ME: The biggest adjustment for me was the speed and learning the importance of every game and every practice. I started playing basketball in seventh grade and I was just having fun for a long time until I came to realize I love this sport and in order to keep playing and getting better at it I had to take it more seriously and anyone can tell you I’m not a very serious person so that took a lot of adjustment also.
SLM: Memorial is coming off a historical run to the state finals. What does that do for the confidence throughout the program, and for this year’s team?
ME: It really does add some confidence to the program and puts a target on our backs but we welcome the challenge. We all have worked really hard to prove ourselves and that we can make another run to state and I believe we will.
SLM: The team is once again off to a good start in district play. What have been some of the keys to success thus far?
ME: We are off to a really good start and one of the main keys that have helped us get to where we are is being together. Our coaches tell us before every game and every practice that we will face adversity individually and as a team but it’s what we do when adversity hits that really matters.
We have faced a lot of obstacles this season and I think every obstacle has brought us together and made us better and really bonded us because we are not just a team we are a sisterhood.
SLM: Who are some basketball players you look up to or try to pattern your game after?
ME: I watch a lot of players but some that I love to look at often are Jaden Owens she is No. 10 at Baylor, Luka Doncic for the Mavs, and Jared McCain, who's at Centennial (Calif.) and is committed to Duke. I really enjoy watching them play.
SLM: Do you have a favorite basketball memory?
ME: I have a lot of favorite basketball memories, but one that has a lot of meaning to me is my first AAU game after eighth grade year because my team had so much talent that I didn’t really shine the year before because I as wasn’t skilled as my other teammates.
I had only played basketball for a year, but I put in so much work after that seventh-grade year going to skills constantly working to improve with my AAU coach whom I really appreciate.
That game I played so well that I was one of the leading scorers and everyone was shocked, including me and people where telling me how well I played and it felt great to be recognized and not to just be a minor role player on a really good team. It was a turning point for me.
SLM: What are some of the things you enjoy to do when you are not playing basketball?
ME: When I’m not playing basketball I play my guitar, but mainly I really just hang out and talk with my family, friends, and my bestie. Basketball and school really occupy a lot of my time and they are my support system and I don’t know what kind of player or person I would be without them, so I try to spend as much time as I can with them.
SLM: As you prepare to head into the stretch run, what are the team’s goals and expectations for the rest of the season?
ME: Our goals for the rest of the season are to continue to be undefeated in district which is the first time this program has done that and to make a run to state and to achieve our big goals. We have some smaller goals like stay together and we have a motto for this years team and it’s "keep stacking." We want to keep stacking good practices and good games.
