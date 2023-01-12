Makayla Ellison

Frisco Memorial sophomore Makayla Ellison helped lead the Lady Warriors to a pair of victories last week.

 Submitted photo

The Frisco Memorial girls basketball team enjoyed a magical ride a season ago.

In just its fourth varsity season, the Warriors made history, as they not only captured a share of the district championship for the first time ever, they rode a wave of momentum all the way to the state tournament, where they dropped a heartbreaker in double overtime to Cedar Park in the 5A championship game to finish the season with a 37-6 record.

