Frisco Panther Creek junior Christian Wells earned an all-tournament selection at the Dallas ISD Coca Cola Holiday tournament.

Frisco Panther Creek junior Christian Wells and the Panthers are going through a unique experience as a first-year varsity program.

As expected during an inaugural campaign, there have been some ups and downs through the first two months, but Panther Creek is trending in the right direction.

