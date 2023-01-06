Frisco Panther Creek junior Christian Wells and the Panthers are going through a unique experience as a first-year varsity program.
As expected during an inaugural campaign, there have been some ups and downs through the first two months, but Panther Creek is trending in the right direction.
During the holiday break, the Panthers advanced to the consolation finals at the Dallas ISD Coca-Cola Tournament, getting edged by Lincoln, 67-66, in the championship game.
Wells was named to the all-tournament team after he tallied 15 points against Arlington Sam Houston, 19 against Molina and 23 in the final against Lincoln.
Panther Creek is hoping that tournament run will serve as a boost of momentum as it prepares to open District 11-4A play on Friday against Carrollton Ranchview.
SLM: You had several big games at the tournament last week. What was working for you in those games and how would you describe your game overall?
CW: Finding the open spots on the court to effectively get my shots. My game revolves around playmaking and scoring at all three levels of the court.
SLM: Though you and your teammates have been playing basketball for a while, this is the first year for Panther Creek as a varsity program. What is it like to be part of a first-year program?
CW: You get to set the expectations for everyone else that comes after you. You get to mold and create the values of the program and set high standards. Of course, there has been a lot of adversity for us in year one, but it is special to start a program and build a culture.
SLM: What has been the biggest adjustment for you to the varsity level?
CW: Adjusting to the pace and physicality of the game.
SLM: Because Panther Creek is a first-year program, and doesn’t have the usual varsity experience that other teams do, how have you tried to be a leader?
CW: In practice we try and replicate the pace and atmosphere of varsity basketball. I try and help that by leading by example, being mature as we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the team, and I talk to my teammates one on one. We are a family, so it has been easy to lead, I just have to make sure I am leading by example at all times.
SLM: Who are some basketball players you look up to or try to pattern your game after?
CW: I try and pattern my game after Steph Curry and Dwyane Wade. They are both versatile scorers and can play make to get teammates involved as well.
SLM: With district play getting started next week, what are your and the team’s expectations and goals?
CW: In the words of Coach Graham we want to "Go to the moon". We want to show every team we play that we are not afraid of them. We had a tough start to our season, but we are not that same team. It will be fun competing each night with our guys fully locked in and confident.
